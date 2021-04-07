Gallery
Rare vintage and classic vehicles to go under the hammer
- Credit: CHEFFINS
More than 2,000 lots of vintage and classic tractors, machinery, steam engines, motorcycles, cars and collectors’ items will go under the hammer at Cheffins' sale ground in Sutton on April 24.
One of the rarest items on offer at the socially-distanced auction is a 1957 Land Rover Series 1 that has only had one owner from new.
Untouched for over 30 years, the Land Rover was discovered in Cambridgeshire and carries an estimate of £12,500 - £15.000.
Also amongst the vehicles is a 1927 Albion LK35 tea transport lorry which was sold new to J Lyons & Co and is believed to be the last known of its type with only two owners from new.
A regular attendee and multiple winner at the London to Brighton run, it has a pre-sale estimate of £25,000 - £30,000.
You may also want to watch:
Amongst the tractors on offer is a County 1184 dating from 1979 which has an estimate of £42,500 - £45,000.
There's also an ex-airport County 1174 also dating from 1979 which is set to sell for between £38,000 and £40,000.
Most Read
- 1 'Cash strapped' force picks up bill for 120 Boat Race police
- 2 Person hit by train between Cambridge and Ely
- 3 Boat Race hailed as 'once in a lifetime' experience for youngsters
- 4 Plans submitted for 116 homes at former Westmill Foods site in Ely
- 5 WATCH: Lorry driver wins luxury car and cash in prize worth £180,000
- 6 Throwback to places and faces of Ely's past
- 7 Shotgun, fake cash and cannabis found at suspected dealer’s home
- 8 Man in 60s dies after sports car crashes into archway
- 9 Addenbrooke’s Hospital develop unique clear coronavirus facemask
- 10 Boat Race 2021: Cambridge win but glorious advert for Fens
Also available is a rare 1952 Fordson E27N 4wd with Roadless/Manuel front axle which has an estimate of £16,000 - £18,000.
Amongst the earlier built tractors is a 1920s Huber Light Four with an estimate of £14,000 - £16,000.
The leading lot in the motorcycle section is a 1952 499cc Vincent Comet which has been fully restored and has an estimate of £16,000 - £18,000.
A 1925 Douglas EW motorbike is also offered with an estimate of £8,000 - £9,000.
There is also a 1956 Gericke three-wheel motorcycle with weekend wicker passenger chair and supplied with a weekday delivery box which is set to sell from between £1,000 - £1,500.
The sale will also see a series of unusual collectors’ items including a Victorian ‘village hearse’ built for one or two horses which has been fully restored and has an estimate of £4,000 - £4,000.
There is also an ex-Trinity Hall punt which was originally used by famous Cambridge punting company, Scudamores, before being sold to the college which is estimated at £800 - £1,200.
The sale will allow traditional live bidding for tractors, vehicles and motorcycles, with other parts of the sale being offered as a timed online auction.
For more information, visit www.cheffins.co.uk, or call Cheffins auctioneers on 01353 777767.
The catalogue can be viewed online.