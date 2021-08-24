Published: 5:19 PM August 24, 2021 Updated: 5:25 PM August 24, 2021

Barns at Barrowfield Farmyard, Isleham Road, Fordham will go up for sale with Cheffins for £140,000. - Credit: CHEFFINS

A Nissen hut with permission to be converted into a one-bedroom home will go up for sale next month.

The barns at Barrowfield Farm, Isleham Road, Fordham form a small farmyard extending to 0.34 acres.

They comprise a detached Nissen hut - a prefabricated steel structure for military use - and an open-fronted timber pole barn with lean-to.

Also included within the sale - which has a guide price of £140,000 - is a 30-foot shipping container.

Prior approval for change of use to residential was granted by East Cambridgeshire District Council in November 2020.

The approval allows the Nissen hut to be converted to a one-bedroom dwelling with open-plan living accommodation.

"The generous plot allows for ample opportunity to create off-street parking and establish gardens," added a Cheffins spokesperson.

For those looking to create a barn conversion, there is also a small redundant farmyard of 0.46 acres (with further land available) in Fordham, near Ely.

The lot includes barns, cart sheds and brick storage buildings, which have had prior approval for change of use to residential and the site has an estimate of £190,000.

Stone Pit Hill Barns, Isleham Road, Fordham will go up for sale with Cheffins for £190,000. - Credit: CHEFFINS

Amongst the arable lots are 22.88 acres at Pymoor near Ely, with an estimate of £185,000 to £195,000 and 6.2 acres for £50,000 to £55,000.

Among the amenity land is 6.38 acres of grassland between Cottenham and Wilburton which has an estimate of £50,00 to £60,000.

And a single parcel of woodland extending to 2.96 acres in Willingham has an estimate of £15,000 to £20,000.

Detached home in need of modernisation 39 Camel Road, Littleport, will go up for sale with Cheffins for £300,000-£325,000. - Credit: CHEFFINS

Also up for sale will be a three-bedroom detached house in need of modernising and agricultural barn in Littleport. It has a guide price of £300,000-£325,000.

Also up for sale is a two-bedroom, mid-terrace house on Kingston Street, Cambridge.

In need of refurbishment, the house has an estimate of £300,000 to £325,000.

The auction will take place on Wednesday September 15, from 2pm, online at https://www.cheffins.co.uk/property-auctions.htm

For further information, contact Cheffins Property Auction team on 01223 213343, property.auctions@cheffins.co.uk