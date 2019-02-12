Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Cheffins delight at new look as it moves into a new era

PUBLISHED: 14:40 18 February 2019

Cheffins chairman Bill King and managing partners Philip Woolner and Simon Gooderham at the launch of the 194-year-old firm's rebrand Picture: SARAH CHAMBERS

Cheffins chairman Bill King and managing partners Philip Woolner and Simon Gooderham at the launch of the 194-year-old firm's rebrand Picture: SARAH CHAMBERS

Archant

An historic Cambridgeshire auctioneer and land agent said it was “delighted” with its new look as it launched a major rebrand.

Cheffins, which has offices in Ely and Cambridge, and has six offices across the region and in London, including at Newmarket, Haverhill and Saffron Walden, decided it was time for a refresh, explained chairman Bill King.

The firm, which was launched in 1825, has enjoyed strong growth and wanted to re-evaluate its direction and objectives for the future.

“Change doesn’t always come easy to a firm that old,” said Mr King. “We are a very diverse business so producing a logo and a rebrand does have its challenges – but we are delighted with what we have got.”

The firm’s range of services includes a highly successful monthly farm machinery auction, operating across international markets and said to be the largest in Europe, which is presided over by Mr King.

The new brand identity reflects Cheffins’ commitment to providing the best services in the markets in which it operates, it said, and will help it to intensify its focus on the estate agency, rural consultancy, commercial property sectors, while retaining its status as a market-leading auctioneer of fine art and agricultural machinery.

The firm has adopted new corporate colours and launched a new website to increase its online presence and help to communicate with clients.

“Cheffins has built a strong reputation following almost 200 years in business in the local area, however our market research confirmed that evolving our corporate identity and updating our logo was the appropriate strategic move for us,” said Mr King.

“This is an exciting time for our business and we feel confident that our new logo, website and colours will ensure our brand is easily recognisable.”

The two-year-long rebrand project was a sign of the business’s confidence, inspite of today’s volatile markets, and was aimed at standing out against the competition, while reflecting the firm’s heritage, he said.

“All sides of our business are faced with the same challenges as we head towards March 29,” he pointed out.

Last year, the firm dealt with the largest number of million-pound plus homes in the country, he added.

Cheffins factfile

Cheffins is Cambridgeshire’s leading firm of residential, commercial and rural land and property advisers and auctioneers.

Established in 1825, the firm has 6 offices in Cambridge: Ely; Haverhill; Newmarket, Saffron Walden and Sutton.

Cheffins’ professional services include residential sales; residential lettings; fine art auctions; commercial property; agriculture and rural business services; vintage and classic auctions; planning and development; property auctions and tractor and plant machinery.

Cheffins in 2018 by department

Residential property

In 2018, Cheffins sold 1000 properties across the five offices in Cambridge, Ely, Haverhill, Newmarket and Saffron Walden. The lettings team also went from strength to strength and now has 2500 properties under management across the region.

Commercial property

Cheffins agency team is retained on some of the most high-profile schemes in the area and has the ability to provide in excess of 1.5 million sq ft of new build space. Cheffins also has over 150 commercial properties under management.

Rural Professionals

Cheffins is a leading provider of rural property services including farm agency, strategic development advice and estate management. The team is currently advising on strategic sites with the potential to deliver over 10,000 homes across the Eastern region and provided subsidy advice to landowners on 30,000 acres in 2018.

Fine Art

Cheffins is home to one of the leading regional fine art and antiques auction houses, selling jewellery, silver, watches, furniture, paintings, ceramics and Asian Art. In 2018, the department sold over £9.8 million-worth of items

Machinery

Cheffins is Europe’s leading auctioneer for second-hand agricultural machinery and plant. In 2018 the machinery department sold over £50m-worth of machinery across 41 auctions.

The team offers both collective auctions at the purpose-built sale ground near Ely and also on-farm sales for local farmers and landowners.

Cheffins also hosts the world’s largest vintage collective auctions which comprise of vintage agricultural machinery, classic cars and motorcycles, automobilia, spares and bygones.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

East Cambs Council to throw the proverbial baby out with the bath water as emerging local plan is ditched amid accusations of acting ‘undemocratically’

The Kennett Four. On Saturday four representative members of the Kennett Action Group met Editor John Elworthy to discuss their fears for the village as they battle to counter the ambitions of East Cambs Council who want Kennett to absorb 500 homes. The action group says the vast majority of villagers are vehemently opposed to the plans. Picture; JOHN ELWORTHY

Three officers at East Cambs Council - including chief executive - enjoy a pay boost because of combined authority extra duties

Pay Day bonus: Chief executive John Hill of East Cambridgeshire District Council and his director of operations Jo Brooks (right) and commercial director Emma Grima are all enjoying extra pay thanks to the requirements of the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority. Picture; ARCHANT

LETTER: Here’s what I think of 15 year old Shamima Begum who left her London home to join Syrian Jihadis but now wants to return to UK.

Ms Begum was 15 and living in Bethnal Green, London, when she left the UK in 2015. Picture; PA

Police release CCTV images of wanted suspect four months after three Ely homes broken into and mobile phone and jewellery stolen

This is the man wanted for questioning by police in Ely. The CCTV image was released this week although the burglaries took place at three homes in the city last October. Picture; EAST CAMBS POLICE

Unedited, the full statement from East Cambridgeshire District Council on the rejection by Planning Inspector of its emerging Local Plan proposals

Conservative controlled East Cambs has put this motion to its council meeting on February 21 which: Withdraws the Submitted Local Plan from its independent examination, and in doing so the status of that emerging plan is reduced to zero for the purpose of making decision on planning matters.Notes the consequences of withdrawing the emerging Plan from its examination, including on ‘five year land supply’ matters

Most Read

Baby found with laughing gas canister in her mouth at holiday park

David and Louise Buckles and their children. They went to Vauxhall holiday park in Great Yarmouth but their 11-month-old daughter found a laughing gas canister and put it in her mouth.

Norwich woman banned from cafe for a year

#includeImage($article, 225)

Air ambulance called as person dies after cardiac arrest

#includeImage($article, 225)

The gruesome find in a north Suffolk field 30 years ago today which sparked an unsolved murder

#includeImage($article, 225)

Ram-raiders smash through not-for-profit building causing thousands of pounds worth of damage

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ely Standard

Scrapping East Cambs local housing plan creates uncertainty, exacerbates crisis and drives up prices, says Housebuilders’ Federation

The Home Builders Federation attacked East Cambs Council ahead of a meeting on Thursday that could see two years work on a new local plan abandoned

Police release CCTV images of wanted suspect four months after three Ely homes broken into and mobile phone and jewellery stolen

This is the man wanted for questioning by police in Ely. The CCTV image was released this week although the burglaries took place at three homes in the city last October. Picture; EAST CAMBS POLICE

Three officers at East Cambs Council - including chief executive - enjoy a pay boost because of combined authority extra duties

Pay Day bonus: Chief executive John Hill of East Cambridgeshire District Council and his director of operations Jo Brooks (right) and commercial director Emma Grima are all enjoying extra pay thanks to the requirements of the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority. Picture; ARCHANT

LETTER: Here’s why we looked at moving to Ely but when we found what was missing we decided against it

Plenty here for visitors as launch of the new Ely guide demonstrated. But how much for those that live here? That's what our correspondent is questioning.

Paedophile on the sex offenders register has girlfriend’s grand children stay over at his house

Paedophile Michael Compton of King's Lynn is given a suspended prison sentence for breaching his prison release conditions.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists