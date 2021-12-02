Firm announces acquisition of independent planning firm
- Credit: Cheffins
Cheffins, one of the largest professional services firms in the area has announced the acquisition of PlanSurv, an independent planning firm based in Ely.
The deal was finalised on December 1.
Cheffins has a long history of providing professional advice to its clients.
This acquisition will enable the firm to enhance the value and increase the knowledge of planning expertise for existing and potential clients.
Adam Tuck, director of PlanSurv, will join the Cheffins partnership. Adam and all six staff from PlanSurv will remain at their current premises on Broad Street, Ely.
“Our clients will now benefit from access to the full spectrum of professional expertise within Cheffins including commercial, development and rural consultancy advice,” he said.
Managing Director Philip Woolner said: “PlanSurv’s values-led approach to business and focus on quality advice and exceptional service is exactly what we’ve been looking for and is an excellent fit for Cheffins."
