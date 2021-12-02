News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News

Firm announces acquisition of independent planning firm

Author Picture Icon

Katie Woodcock

Published: 11:32 AM December 2, 2021
Cheffins finalised a deal with PlanSurv on December 1.

Managing Director of Cheffins, Philip Woolner (R) with director of PlanSurv, Adam Tuck (L). Cheffins finalised a deal with PlanSurv on December 1. - Credit: Cheffins

Cheffins, one of the largest professional services firms in the area has announced the acquisition of PlanSurv, an independent planning firm based in Ely. 

The deal was finalised on December 1. 

Cheffins has a long history of providing professional advice to its clients.

This acquisition will enable the firm to enhance the value and increase the knowledge of planning expertise for existing and potential clients. 

Adam Tuck, director of PlanSurv, will join the Cheffins partnership. Adam and all six staff from PlanSurv will remain at their current premises on Broad Street, Ely. 

Director of PlanSurv, Adam Tuck (pictured).

Director of PlanSurv, Adam Tuck (pictured). - Credit: Cheffins

“Our clients will now benefit from access to the full spectrum of professional expertise within Cheffins including commercial, development and rural consultancy advice,” he said. 

Managing Director Philip Woolner said: “PlanSurv’s values-led approach to business and focus on quality advice and exceptional service is exactly what we’ve been looking for and is an excellent fit for Cheffins."

Managing Director of Cheffins Philip Woolner (pictured).

Managing Director of Cheffins Philip Woolner (pictured). - Credit: Cheffins


Most Read

  1. 1 Cambridgeshire individual diagnosed with Covid-19 Omicron variant
  2. 2 Stolen caravans discovered on village site to relief of owners
  3. 3 Christmas at Wimpole illuminated trail sparks into life as countdown begins
  1. 4 A10 dualling facing new challenges
  2. 5 East Cambs Council bins green waste collections for seven weeks
  3. 6 Children among suspected hare coursers stopped in the Fens
  4. 7 Tributes paid to 'beloved husband' killed crossing road
  5. 8 Rough sleeping injunctions are ‘positive’ say council
  6. 9 Big Christmas lights switch-on arrives
  7. 10 Two-day operation to feature in episode four of TV series
Ely News
Cambridgeshire

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

John Morris has made a formal complaint about the Tweet from Nadine Dorries.

Councillor wants apology for Nadine Dorries 'misogynist' tweet

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon
Police found £18,500 in Cambridgeshire drug dealer James Wilks' sock drawer.

Cambs Live

Prison for 'lavish lifestyle' drug dealer who hid £18k cash in sock drawer

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Customers in CornerCopia shop in Soham

New shop already 'exceeded expectations' after strong opening day

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Indian award winner in printer mix-up

Food and Drink

Best Indian in CAMBRIDGESHIRE even though award says best in NORFOLK 

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon