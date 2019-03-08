Advanced search

St Mary's Antiques in Ely to feature on BBC show after visit from TV auctioneer Charles Hanson

PUBLISHED: 16:47 28 June 2019

Charles Hanson visited St Mary's Antiques in Ely to film a new episode of the BBC series Antiques Road Trip. Picture: PETER WARWICK.

An Ely antiques shop is to feature on a BBC show later this year following a visit from famous auctioneer Charles Hanson.

St Mary's Antiques will appear on the TV series Antiques Road Trip.

Peter Warwick, who has worked in the jewellery and antiques business since 1964, was left stunned when he received a call from the BBC.

"They told me that one of the film members had been in the shop secretly and they asked if I'd like to be on the show.

"Then a few days later in bowls through the door Charlie Hanson."

The pair got on well immediately, he said. ""I think we have similar personalities - we're both a bit off the wall. It was totally unrehearsed; he just said 'I'm going to have a look around'."

"He absolutely fell in love with the Georgian silver - the features, the hallmarks and the uniqueness. I can't tell you what he looked at because I'm sworn to secrecy."

Peter said Charles was "like a kid in a sweetshop" and that he phoned his director to change the format of the show.

While in the show Charles usually picks five different items from five different antiques shops, he decided to film the entire show in Peter's shop.

"The production team told me that it had never been done before and they spent the whole day with us.

"The amount of people that gathered outside the shop and were taking photographs was quite something. And Charles was signing autographs outside on the road when he went to the cash point.

"It was a big day for me - especially because when you're 69 you think you've done most things. And it's great to be able to put Ely on the map a bit more."

The episode is expected to air in September or October.

