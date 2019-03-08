More than £2,000 worth of tools stolen from Cambridgeshire learning disability charity as thieves break in overnight

The Edmund Trust chairty workshop in Milton that was targeted by thieves who stole around �2,000 worth of tools. Picture: GOOGLE / EDMUND TRUST GOOGLE / EDMUND TRUST

A Cambridgeshire charity which looks after people with learning disabilities has lost £2,000 worth of tools after thieves broke in overnight.

One of the residents at The Edmund Trust home in Milton using the workshop facility that was targeted by thieves who stole around �2,000 worth of tools. Picture: EDMUND TRUST One of the residents at The Edmund Trust home in Milton using the workshop facility that was targeted by thieves who stole around �2,000 worth of tools. Picture: EDMUND TRUST

The Edmund Trust charity, which specialises in "person-centred support", say the break-in has had a "huge impact" on the organisation.

The burglary - which took place on Tuesday, June 11 - has left the charity's workshop in Milton "in need of repair".

John Ellis, chief executive, said: "The thieves came in at night, taking around £2,000 worth of tools that we use to ensure the day to day maintenance of our properties.

"They [the thieves] had no regard for the vulnerability of the people we support within their own homes.

"It is very upsetting that this has happened; it has had a huge impact on us. It is frustrating that people could do this."

The charity supports people with learning disabilities, autism or acquired brain injury and provide supported living homes for those in need.

They are now appealing for any offer of support that local businesses may be able to provide which could help in replacing the tools as quickly as possible.

For more information about the charity, or to get in touch about donating, visit: www.edmundtrust.org.uk