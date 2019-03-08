Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

More than £2,000 worth of tools stolen from Cambridgeshire learning disability charity as thieves break in overnight

PUBLISHED: 16:50 13 June 2019 | UPDATED: 16:50 13 June 2019

The Edmund Trust chairty workshop in Milton that was targeted by thieves who stole around �2,000 worth of tools. Picture: GOOGLE / EDMUND TRUST

The Edmund Trust chairty workshop in Milton that was targeted by thieves who stole around �2,000 worth of tools. Picture: GOOGLE / EDMUND TRUST

GOOGLE / EDMUND TRUST

A Cambridgeshire charity which looks after people with learning disabilities has lost £2,000 worth of tools after thieves broke in overnight.

One of the residents at The Edmund Trust home in Milton using the workshop facility that was targeted by thieves who stole around �2,000 worth of tools. Picture: EDMUND TRUSTOne of the residents at The Edmund Trust home in Milton using the workshop facility that was targeted by thieves who stole around �2,000 worth of tools. Picture: EDMUND TRUST

The Edmund Trust charity, which specialises in "person-centred support", say the break-in has had a "huge impact" on the organisation.

The burglary - which took place on Tuesday, June 11 - has left the charity's workshop in Milton "in need of repair".

John Ellis, chief executive, said: "The thieves came in at night, taking around £2,000 worth of tools that we use to ensure the day to day maintenance of our properties.

You may also want to watch:

"They [the thieves] had no regard for the vulnerability of the people we support within their own homes.

"It is very upsetting that this has happened; it has had a huge impact on us. It is frustrating that people could do this."

The charity supports people with learning disabilities, autism or acquired brain injury and provide supported living homes for those in need.

They are now appealing for any offer of support that local businesses may be able to provide which could help in replacing the tools as quickly as possible.

For more information about the charity, or to get in touch about donating, visit: www.edmundtrust.org.uk

Most Read

£1,000 reward to catch ‘heartless’ thieves who trashed Littleport home of 77-year-old while in hospital

A £1000 reward is being offered to catch the heartless thieves who trashed the house of a 77-year-old man in Littleport – even urinating on his bed – while he was in hospital. Picture: MARK TAYLOR.

Cocaine-fuelled driver slams into telegraph pole in Soham

The driver of this van was arrested after they tested positive for cocaine in Soham. Picture: TWITTER / BCH POLICING

Ely Hero Awards 2019: Here are your courageous and compassionate finalists

The finalists of this year’s Ely Hero Awards have been revealed after judges had the agonising task of whittling down nominations. Maisie Prigg and Louise Drake are pictured. Picture: SUPPLIED

Drugs seized and ‘dangerous driving’ all in a night’s work for police in Littleport

Police officers had a busy Saturday night in Littleport as they seized drugs during a stop and search before dealing with a motorist who was driving in a dangerous manner.

Drink driver fled from police before crashing into roundabout on A10/A1101 junction

Driver who failed to stop for police was later found to be under the influence of alcohol had a lucky escape when their car collided with a roundabout on the A10/A1101 near Littleport. Picture: FACEBOOK/POLICING EAST CAMBRIDGESHIRE.

Most Read

£1,000 reward to catch ‘heartless’ thieves who trashed Littleport home of 77-year-old while in hospital

A £1000 reward is being offered to catch the heartless thieves who trashed the house of a 77-year-old man in Littleport – even urinating on his bed – while he was in hospital. Picture: MARK TAYLOR.

Cocaine-fuelled driver slams into telegraph pole in Soham

The driver of this van was arrested after they tested positive for cocaine in Soham. Picture: TWITTER / BCH POLICING

Ely Hero Awards 2019: Here are your courageous and compassionate finalists

The finalists of this year’s Ely Hero Awards have been revealed after judges had the agonising task of whittling down nominations. Maisie Prigg and Louise Drake are pictured. Picture: SUPPLIED

Drugs seized and ‘dangerous driving’ all in a night’s work for police in Littleport

Police officers had a busy Saturday night in Littleport as they seized drugs during a stop and search before dealing with a motorist who was driving in a dangerous manner.

Drink driver fled from police before crashing into roundabout on A10/A1101 junction

Driver who failed to stop for police was later found to be under the influence of alcohol had a lucky escape when their car collided with a roundabout on the A10/A1101 near Littleport. Picture: FACEBOOK/POLICING EAST CAMBRIDGESHIRE.

Latest from the Ely Standard

MPs Steve Barclay and Lucy Frazer both backing Boris to be next Prime Minister - but who do you want them to support? Take part in our special poll

Boris Johson - hot favourite to be the next Prime Minister. But would he get your support? And if not who would you like your MP to back? Tell us in our special poll. Picture; PA IMAGES

Could East Cambridgeshire and West Suffolk become home to the UK’s largest solar power plant? It certainly looks possible

Four of the local village halls that have been booked for public meetings to unveil proposals for the UK's largest solar power plant that is being constructed - subject to planning -in East Cambridgeshrie and West Suffolk. Picture; ARCHANT

£27m next phase of multi-million pound project to improve Ouse Washes flood storage reservoir to be explained at Welney and Earith meetings

Previous work at Welney . Picture; EA

More than £2,000 worth of tools stolen from Cambridgeshire learning disability charity as thieves break in overnight

The Edmund Trust chairty workshop in Milton that was targeted by thieves who stole around �2,000 worth of tools. Picture: GOOGLE / EDMUND TRUST

Public can see how county council support children and young people in Cambridgeshire

Public can see how county council support children and young people in Cambridgeshire. Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists