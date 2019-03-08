'He is such a cheerful little soul' - Ely three-year-old who has rare condition that sees tumours grow on his tongue will walk 5k for charity

Ely three-year-old, Morrey, who has tumours on his tongue to take on 5k walk. Pictured here with his brother Bill. Picture: KRISTEN BAILEY Archant

"He woke up choking on his tongue with a raging temperature and we had to rush him to hospital."

These are the words of fundraising Ely mum Kristen Bailey about her brave three-year-old son Morrey who was diagnosed with a rare vascular disease.

At just over one-years-old Morrey began to grow tumours on his tongue.

The "pea size" lumps began to grow and swell until Morrey fell ill and was taken into the care of Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH).

Kristen is now set to walk a 5k at Hyde Park this Saturday (October 12) in aid of the hospital and to raise awareness of Morrey's condition called Microcystic Lymphovenous Malformation.

Kristen, 45, has called the team 'Happy Feet' and will be taking on the walk with Morrey, her older daughter Alice, her six-year-old son Bill and friend Lucy.

"Morrey is such a cheerful little soul and copes really well," Kristen said.

"His tongue essentially has tumours that will continue to grow throughout his life.

"They can't be removed but can be treated with operations when needed.

"It can flare up at any time and is often worse throughout the colder months when he gets tiny little cysts that fill with fluid and blood."

Last year Morrey underwent biopsies and an operation at GOSH and now has check ups every six months.

"He is just such a happy chap, he carries on regardless," Kristen added.

"It has been very frightening for us and when the tumours grow we have been told they will shave them back down, so I am not looking forward to that.

"It is such a rare condition we have been told that some children are unable to put their tongue in their mouth.

"But the work they do at GOSH is amazing, it is their strength that has got us through, so I wanted to fundraise to give something back."

A JustGiving page has been set up to get as many donations as possible for the hospital.

Morrey currently attends the Spring Meadow Infant & Nursery School and the family also go to the Lighthouse Church in Ely.

To donate to the 5k walk visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/happy-feet2019?utm_campaign=pfp-share&utm_content=happy-feet2019&utm_medium=fundraisingpage&utm_source=Facebook&utm_term=KPPK7xYJq