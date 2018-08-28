Advanced search

‘We knew that we needed to help’: School girls walking from Soham to Newmarket for Alzheimer’s charity

PUBLISHED: 10:42 18 December 2018

Soham Village College pupils will be taking part in a sponsered walk from Soham to Newmarket. Picture: ARCHANT



Archant

Five students from Soham Village College will be taking part in a sponsored walk from Soham to Newmarket to raise awareness about Alzheimer’s disease.

Ellen, Jaimee, Millie, Cara and Miesha were inspired by a talk at their school from the Alzheimer’s Society, and decided that they wanted to do something to help.

The girls will be gearing up for the walk alongside tutor Krystal Sturman from a 10-week programme called The Generation Game tomorrow night (December 19).

The scheme, run by The Connections Bus Project, has seen the pupils learn new skills and build their confidence in order to become a good visitor to the elderly.

As part of the course, young people, aged 13 to 19, have received basic first aid training and attended a dementia friend’s information evening.

The girls said: “This is a charity very close to our hearts. We knew that we needed to help in whatever way we can.”

The charity offers support to carers and people directly affected by the disease.

Mr Pearce, assistant principal at Soham Village College, said: “The school is so proud that these students have organised this walk for such an excellent charity.

“It is yet another example of how young people from Soham Village College make positive contributions to their local community.”

