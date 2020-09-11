Macmillan Cancer Support calls on Ely residents to show support ahead of sharp income drop

Tamsin Hall has been holding coffEe mornings to support Macmillan since 2012, but has had to adapt following the Covid-19 guidelines. Picture: MACMILLAN CANCER SUPPORT Archant

A cancer charity which raised over £35,000 across East Cambridgeshire last year is urging Ely residents to show their support as it expects to suffer a sharp drop in income.

Macmillan Cancer Support expects to lose around £20 million from its coffee morning fundraising events, while the number of people planning to hold coffee mornings could decline by 68 per cent.

Across East Cambridgeshire, £35,500 was raised among the £226,800 totalled throughout the county last year to fund vital services that include Macmillan nurses and patient grants.

However, the charity is preparing to see under £8m raised nationally this year compared to £27.5m in 2019.

The charity fears its supporters don’t realise the event is still going ahead in a virtual and socially distanced format, and is providing information to those that sign up to ensure they can still hold an event in a safe way.

Michelle Hutchinson, senior fundraising manager for Macmillan in Cambridgeshire, said: “98 per cent of Macmillan’s income is from donations and events like coffee morning. While coffee mornings can’t take place in the same way as before, there are still lots of ways to get involved.

“We’re facing the hardest year in our 109-year history. Macmillan and people with cancer have never needed the public’s help more than we do right now.”

Tamsin Hall, from Wilburton, has been holding coffee mornings since 2012 but instead of getting together for a cup of tea, has supported the charity in another way.

She said: “We can’t get together for a cuppa, but I can still deliver cake, so that’s what I’m doing throughout September.

“I’ve set up a WhatsApp group for the village and have offered to bake a range of different cakes that can be delivered straight to your front door, in return for a donation to Macmillan. There’s been a great response so far!”

Cathy Cunningham-Elliot, who manages the Macmillan benefits advice service for Cambridgeshire, Norfolk and Suffolk added: “Without the donations raised by events like Macmillan’s Coffee Morning, specialist services like ours wouldn’t exist today.

“We’re excited to host our own virtual coffee morning in a few weeks – complete with a foodie quiz and virtual cake competition – which will hopefully inspire others to follow suit and make a difference in whatever way they feel comfortable.”

To sign up, visit https://coffee.macmillan.org.uk/ or call 0330 102 7810.