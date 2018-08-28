Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

‘What an amazing journey’: Soham vet scales the height of Mera Peak in Nepal to raise money for Arthur Rank Hospice

PUBLISHED: 10:00 31 December 2018 | UPDATED: 11:00 31 December 2018

Soham vet Heather Bentley scales the height of Mera Peak in Nepal to raise money for Arthur Rank Hospice. Picture: SUBMITTED.

Soham vet Heather Bentley scales the height of Mera Peak in Nepal to raise money for Arthur Rank Hospice. Picture: SUBMITTED.

Archant

“It is all about pushing yourself beyond what is possible.”

Soham vet Heather Bentley scaled the height of Mera Peak in Nepal to raise money for Arthur Rank Hospice.Soham vet Heather Bentley scaled the height of Mera Peak in Nepal to raise money for Arthur Rank Hospice.

Those were the words of adventurous vet Heather Bentley who conquered a challenging climb to top of Mera Peak in Nepal for charity.

The 59-year-old who works at the Aquarius Veterinary Centre in Soham, decided she wanted to reach the summit of the mountain – which is

21,000 feet above sea level – to raise money for the Arthur Rank Hospice.

It comes as her close friend from Soham, Tim Wallis, 72, passed away at the centre in Cambridge following an illness earlier this year.

Soham vet Heather Bentley scales the height of Mera Peak in Nepal to raise money for Arthur Rank Hospice. Picture: SUBMITTED.Soham vet Heather Bentley scales the height of Mera Peak in Nepal to raise money for Arthur Rank Hospice. Picture: SUBMITTED.

So far, Heather, from Great Barton in Suffolk, has raised more than £1,200 for the hospice.

She explained: “The staff there were wonderful and Tim was cared for so well and was very happy to spend his final days with dignity.

“I have done several charity challenges before so I knew that this was something I wanted to do to raise money for the hospice.”

Heather set off on her mission, as part of a team of 12, on November 10 and returned to the UK exhausted but exhilarated just over two weeks later.

“We began with miserable conditions,” she said.

“We started trekking, gradually climbing higher and higher to acclimatise to the altitude.

“Reaching the summit at 6476 metres (21,246 feet) above sea level was always going to be a huge mental and physical challenge as we battled against the cold and lack of oxygen at high altitude.

“The higher we got it became more clear and the mist started to go away and then we were left with the most amazing view.

“The toughest bit is how you take it on mentally. It all comes down to whether or not you believe you can do it. The ultimate challenge is in your mind.”

But taking on Mera Peak is not the first climb for Heather, who over the past decade has trekked to the top of Kilimanjaro, two other mountains in Nepal and Cotopaxi in Ecuador.

She added: “Only about 10 years ago I decided I wanted to do something like this in aid of charity to climb Kilimanjaro for a diabetes charity as my daughter has that.

“It was meant to be a once in a lifetime experience but then I decided I wanted to do it again and again.”

Helen is still taking donations for the Arthur Rank Hospice at her Just Giving page at: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Heather-Bentley4

Topic Tags:

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ely Standard visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ely Standard staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ely Standard account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Most Read

Cold storage facility expansion at Turners of Soham could lead to ‘archaeological investigation’

Haulage company Turners of Soham will have to undergo an archaeological investigation before extension plans. Picture: STEVE WILLIAMS

Illegal rave at Mepal Outdoor Centre on Christmas Day

Two hundred people gained entry to an abandoned building in Mepal Outdoor Centre at around 11pm on Christmas Day.

Man wanted in Cottenham shooting after woman and eight-year-old boy suffer ‘minor injuries’

Detectives want to speak to Thomas Wall, 32, in connection with a shooting that happened just after 8am today (December 29) in Smithy Fen, Cottenham. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

‘What an amazing journey’: Soham vet scales the height of Mera Peak in Nepal to raise money for Arthur Rank Hospice

Soham vet Heather Bentley scales the height of Mera Peak in Nepal to raise money for Arthur Rank Hospice. Picture: SUBMITTED.

Fire crews tackle ‘deliberate’ caravan blaze in layby on A141 Isle of Ely Way

A caravan was deliberately set alight on the Isle of Ely Way on Saturday, December 29. Picture: CAMBS FIRE

Most Read

Man taken to hospital and four arrests made following fight in village

Four people were arrested on suspicion of affray after police were called to a disturbance at Station Road in Hoveton. Picture Google.

All you need to know ahead of Cromer New Year’s Day fireworks

Cromer Fireworks 2018 Credit: Kenneth Freeman

Firefighters called to washing machine fire

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service were called to a washing machine fire in north Norfolk. Photo: Denise Bradley

Four men released from custody after Hoveton fight - but one remains in hospital

Four people were arrested on suspicion of affray after police were called to a disturbance at Station Road in Hoveton. Picture Google.

WATCH: The most shocking dashcam footage of 2018

This is the terrifying moment a cyclist had a near miss with a van on the B1127. Picture: Contributed

Latest from the Ely Standard

‘What an amazing journey’: Soham vet scales the height of Mera Peak in Nepal to raise money for Arthur Rank Hospice

Soham vet Heather Bentley scales the height of Mera Peak in Nepal to raise money for Arthur Rank Hospice. Picture: SUBMITTED.

Cold storage facility expansion at Turners of Soham could lead to ‘archaeological investigation’

Haulage company Turners of Soham will have to undergo an archaeological investigation before extension plans. Picture: STEVE WILLIAMS

Cambridgeshire fire officer and volunteer Farsh Raoufi receives MBE for ‘acting as a role model and voice of reason to young people from different cultures’

Station Commander Farsh Raoufi has been awarded an MBE by Her Majesty The Queen for his services to the community in relation to equality and inclusion, both in his role with Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service (CFRS) and as a volunteer. Picture: CAMBS FIRE.

Fire crews tackle ‘deliberate’ caravan blaze in layby on A141 Isle of Ely Way

A caravan was deliberately set alight on the Isle of Ely Way on Saturday, December 29. Picture: CAMBS FIRE

Beauty and history of the River Nene brought together in 900 voices project

Over 900 stories about the River Nene have been captured in one year since the launch of the Nenescape Landscape Partnership Scheme. Picture: BRIAN PURDY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists