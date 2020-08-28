Video

Ely Lego show will go virtual - for a month - and will also help local charity

Duncan Bridges and his son Callum came up with the idea after noticing the number of Lego shows this year that had been cancelled. Picture; D TYE Archant

A father and son are to launch an online virtual show entirely devoted to Lego in a bid to raise funds for charity.

Duncan Bridges and his son Callum came up with the idea after noticing the number of Lego shows this year that had been forced to cancel because of coronavirus.

“After coronavirus hit, many Lego enthusiasts across the country were left disappointed as various Lego shows were cancelled,” said Duncan.

The father and son team have been building Lego models and sets for many years, as well as visiting and taking part in Lego shows run by other AFOLs (Adult Fans of Lego).

They were disappointed they had to cancel their own show, previously scheduled for October. The Ely Brick Show in 2019 - the first show - raised over £1,500 for the local charity Ely Christians Against Poverty.

“It seemed a shame that this year it would not go ahead,” said Duncan.

However, after seeing other Lego enthusiasts start virtual shows, the duo decided to put their own show on online.

From Star Wars and Harry Potter to Great Ball Contraptions, there are a plethora of creative builds to view.

“You can also see displays such as medieval castles, watch a country western animation, view Disney Main Street, delight in the Lego City, Brick-on-Sea, and wonder at the intricately detailed buildings,” said Duncan.

There are many others, as well conjured from the imaginations of these talented creators.

Extras that add to the show include an interview with finalists from the Channel 4 programme Lego masters and a Lego Kahoot quiz.

There is also a Lego build competition and Lego workshops ranging from how to make Lego trees, to getting the texture right when making a Lego beach.

Starting Saturday September 5 at www.elybrickshow.co.uk this show will run the whole month, and is completely free with optional donations to Ely & District Christians Against Poverty Debt Centre, in this time where charities are missing out.

Derek Tye from Ely & District CAP (Christians Against Poverty) said “We are extremely grateful to Duncan and Callum for creating the Ely Virtual Brick show to raise funds for Ely & District CAP Debt Centre.

“Last year’s actual show was amazing, and this year’s is even better. Don’t miss it.”