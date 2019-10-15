Funding boost of almost £50,000 for Cambridgeshire amputee charity Steel Bones

A funding boost of almost £50,000 was granted to a Cambridgeshire charity that supports amputees and their families.

Steel Bones, from Isleham, which was founded by amputee Leigh Joy-Staines and wife Emma, will receive a total of £49,200 from the National Lottery Community Fund.

It is hoped that the grant will enable Steel Bones to employ a development manager to guide the charity, ensuring all systems and procedures are professionalised and efficient.

The charity also hopes to use the funding to refine its current model of volunteer peer support for amputees and their families as well as financing equipment and training programmes.

The charity has existed on voluntary support and the funding enables Steel Bones to "provide a much stronger opportunity for its invaluable volunteers" - all of whom are amputees or amputee family members.

Steel Bones was established soon after Leigh lost his own leg following a botched operation when he was 25.

Following his discharge from hospital, Leigh found a severe lack of support and information regarding what had happened to him.

It was fatherhood that inspired Leigh and Emma to start Steel Bones as a support group, which quickly snowballed into a registered charity due to demand.

Leigh said: "We can't thank the National Lottery players enough for making this possible.

"This funding will make a huge difference to Steel Bones and all the amputees and families we support.

"There's still a huge amount of unfamiliarity surrounding those with disabilities.

"Many of us still struggle to be independent as there are so many obstacles to overcome every day.

"We are thrilled to be sharing this news with everyone and we are excited for Steel Bones' next steps."

Steel Bones recently appeared on BBC programme Eggheads with team 'Out on a Limb' to raise funds for the charity.

It will also be hosting a launch next month of a children's book series aimed at teaching children about those with disabilities.

In 2018 they were named as the charity of the year by community campaign the Ely Standard supported Ely Hero Awards.

To find out more about Steel Bones, visit the website: https://steelbone.co.uk/