Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Video

Film 'Jumptastic' shows how Little Downham raised more than £12,000 for charity

PUBLISHED: 12:57 19 August 2019 | UPDATED: 13:05 19 August 2019

A film has been made documenting how residents from an East Cambridgeshire village raised more than £12,000 for charity. The Plough Jumpers at the film showcase with Jamie Brown. Picture: SUPPLIED

A film has been made documenting how residents from an East Cambridgeshire village raised more than £12,000 for charity. The Plough Jumpers at the film showcase with Jamie Brown. Picture: SUPPLIED

Archant

A film has been made documenting how residents from an East Cambridgeshire village raised more than £12,000 for charity.

A film has been made documenting how residents from an East Cambridgeshire village raised more than £12,000 for charity. The Plough Jumpers at the film showcase with Jamie Brown. Picture: SUPPLIEDA film has been made documenting how residents from an East Cambridgeshire village raised more than £12,000 for charity. The Plough Jumpers at the film showcase with Jamie Brown. Picture: SUPPLIED

The 'Plough Jumpers' from Little Downham decided they wanted to take on a charity skydive while sipping on a pint in The Plough pub in January.

Since then, the seven jumpers, ground crew and their families have been out and about in the local area raising thousands of pounds for Magpas.

On Saturday (July 6) they donned their orange shirts and capes and took to the skies above the Sibson Airfield in Peterborough to jump out a plane at 10,000ft.

You may also want to watch:

Filmmaker Jamie Brown premiered 'Jumptastic' last week to show the journey the whole village had been on.

On the day of the jump even Alan Carr and Melanie Sykes even wished the jumpers good luck on their BBC Radio 2 show.

Footage shows the crew getting ready for take off - which was delayed by bad weather for four hours - before their elation when they hit the ground.

Norman Highnam, who cheered on the seven from the ground, said: "When we sit back and contemplate what we have achieved over the last six months, and to see the smiles on the faces of Magpas, we do wonder what 2020 will bring.

"Do we repeat it or find something else to do? Only time will tell."

Most Read

Two men banned from Ely city centre shops for five years

Luke Badcock

Film ‘Jumptastic’ shows how Little Downham raised more than £12,000 for charity

A film has been made documenting how residents from an East Cambridgeshire village raised more than £12,000 for charity. The Plough Jumpers at the film showcase with Jamie Brown. Picture: SUPPLIED

Anti-social behaviour, criminal damage and arson in Ely during summer holidays

Incidents of anti-social behaviour, criminal damage and arson in St John's Road, Ely have prompted police to advise that parents check where their children are hanging out during the summer holidays. Picture: POLICING EAST CAMBRIDGESHIRE/FACEBOOK.

1,000 tonnes of straw found well alight in Haddenham - fire crews remain at scene 15 hours since it started

Fire crews remain at the scene of a blaze in Hod Hall Lane, Haddenham more than 12 hours after 1,000 tonnes of straw were found well alight. The cause of the fire will be investigated once the incident is concluded. Picture: CAMBS FIRE & RESCUE SERVICE.

‘We are the lucky ones’ – double diamond wedding anniversary celebrations for Soham sisters

It was a double diamond wedding anniversary for two sisters from Soham who celebrated 60 years of marriage. Elaine and Brian (left) and Shirley and Philip (right). Picture: FAMILY

Most Read

Two men banned from Ely city centre shops for five years

Luke Badcock

Film ‘Jumptastic’ shows how Little Downham raised more than £12,000 for charity

A film has been made documenting how residents from an East Cambridgeshire village raised more than £12,000 for charity. The Plough Jumpers at the film showcase with Jamie Brown. Picture: SUPPLIED

Anti-social behaviour, criminal damage and arson in Ely during summer holidays

Incidents of anti-social behaviour, criminal damage and arson in St John's Road, Ely have prompted police to advise that parents check where their children are hanging out during the summer holidays. Picture: POLICING EAST CAMBRIDGESHIRE/FACEBOOK.

1,000 tonnes of straw found well alight in Haddenham - fire crews remain at scene 15 hours since it started

Fire crews remain at the scene of a blaze in Hod Hall Lane, Haddenham more than 12 hours after 1,000 tonnes of straw were found well alight. The cause of the fire will be investigated once the incident is concluded. Picture: CAMBS FIRE & RESCUE SERVICE.

‘We are the lucky ones’ – double diamond wedding anniversary celebrations for Soham sisters

It was a double diamond wedding anniversary for two sisters from Soham who celebrated 60 years of marriage. Elaine and Brian (left) and Shirley and Philip (right). Picture: FAMILY

Latest from the Ely Standard

Anti-social behaviour, criminal damage and arson in Ely during summer holidays

Incidents of anti-social behaviour, criminal damage and arson in St John's Road, Ely have prompted police to advise that parents check where their children are hanging out during the summer holidays. Picture: POLICING EAST CAMBRIDGESHIRE/FACEBOOK.

Film ‘Jumptastic’ shows how Little Downham raised more than £12,000 for charity

A film has been made documenting how residents from an East Cambridgeshire village raised more than £12,000 for charity. The Plough Jumpers at the film showcase with Jamie Brown. Picture: SUPPLIED

Ten years behind bars for Chatteris teenager who brutally attacked ‘well-liked and vulnerable’ Speedy

Michael Cocksedge, of Treeway, Chatteris (inset left), has been jailed for ten years for assaulting �well-liked and vulnerable� Robet Lea, also known as Speedy (pictured), who will likely never be able to live independently again. Picture: Supplied / Cambridgeshire Police

Step back into Medieval times at Farmland Museum and Denny Abbey

The Farmland Museum and Denny Abbey is holding a Medieval living history event on Sunday 25 and Monday 26 August with activities for all the family.

Gritney Spears and Usain Salt just some of the suggestions Cambridgeshire County Council want to help solve pothole crisis

Cambridgeshire County Council, in partnership with Skanska, is asking for residents to come up with their suggestions for 'dragon patchers' as part of a new pothole campaign. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE COUNTY COUNCIL
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists