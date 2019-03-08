Video

Film 'Jumptastic' shows how Little Downham raised more than £12,000 for charity

A film has been made documenting how residents from an East Cambridgeshire village raised more than £12,000 for charity. The Plough Jumpers at the film showcase with Jamie Brown. Picture: SUPPLIED Archant

A film has been made documenting how residents from an East Cambridgeshire village raised more than £12,000 for charity.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A film has been made documenting how residents from an East Cambridgeshire village raised more than £12,000 for charity. The Plough Jumpers at the film showcase with Jamie Brown. Picture: SUPPLIED A film has been made documenting how residents from an East Cambridgeshire village raised more than £12,000 for charity. The Plough Jumpers at the film showcase with Jamie Brown. Picture: SUPPLIED

The 'Plough Jumpers' from Little Downham decided they wanted to take on a charity skydive while sipping on a pint in The Plough pub in January.

Since then, the seven jumpers, ground crew and their families have been out and about in the local area raising thousands of pounds for Magpas.

On Saturday (July 6) they donned their orange shirts and capes and took to the skies above the Sibson Airfield in Peterborough to jump out a plane at 10,000ft.

You may also want to watch:

Filmmaker Jamie Brown premiered 'Jumptastic' last week to show the journey the whole village had been on.

On the day of the jump even Alan Carr and Melanie Sykes even wished the jumpers good luck on their BBC Radio 2 show.

Footage shows the crew getting ready for take off - which was delayed by bad weather for four hours - before their elation when they hit the ground.

Norman Highnam, who cheered on the seven from the ground, said: "When we sit back and contemplate what we have achieved over the last six months, and to see the smiles on the faces of Magpas, we do wonder what 2020 will bring.

"Do we repeat it or find something else to do? Only time will tell."