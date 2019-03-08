Annual charity ride in memory of Ely biker Phil Beeton to take place this weekend

Annual charity motorcycle ride in memory of Ely biker Phil Beeton raised thousands for East Anglian Air Ambulance last year. Photo: David Fletcher. Archant

An annual charity motorbike ride will take place this weekend in memory of an Ely biker who lost his life four years ago.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Phil Beeton, who lost his life in a road traffic accident in October 2015. Photo: Submitted Phil Beeton, who lost his life in a road traffic accident in October 2015. Photo: Submitted

Phil's Ride is a bicycle and motorcycle ride on August Bank Holiday Sunday open to anyone who would like to rock up on two wheels, in aid of the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

It started in 2016 as a memorial ride for Phil Beeton who lost his life in a crash on the A10 in Southery in October 2015.

Due to the swift action of the EAAA, they were instrumental in saving the life of Phil's nephew Jack by airlifting him to Addenbrokes Hospital.

So far, Phil's Ride has raised a total of £35,141.25 for the EAAA over the past three years.

Annual charity motorcycle ride in memory of Ely biker Phil Beeton raised thousands for East Anglian Air Ambulance last year. Photo: David Fletcher. Annual charity motorcycle ride in memory of Ely biker Phil Beeton raised thousands for East Anglian Air Ambulance last year. Photo: David Fletcher.

The first ride in 2016 saw a pilgrimage of motorcycles undertake a return ride to Blakeney, which is where Phil and his partner Jane used to ride for leisure days out.

Also on this day, not wanting to be left out because they didn't have an engine, a collection of cyclists rode a local route also in commemoration.

This first ride in 2016 set the precedence for the following years and every year they have rode in Phil's memory.

This year's event will see bicycles and motorcycles take part, including a mini ride for children.

- Bicycles will ride a local 21 mile return route to Downham Market to the Wimbotsham Chequers. The exact route is TBA

- Motorcycles will ride a 109 mile return route to Blakeney

- Mini Ride will be parent supervised bicycle laps of The Old White Bell car park for children.

Due to the popularity of the event, car parking may be congested, so it is advised people arrive by car and park in the side streets or use the extra parking facility opposite the Old White Bell and the Village Hall car park.

If you would like to take part, simply turn up with your steed of choice at the Playing Field in Southery from 11am on Sunday (August 25).

Visit http://www.philsride.org for more information.

You may also want to watch: