Cambridgeshire charity rewarded with generous donation from firm behind Ely development

The Arthur Rank Hospice Charity received a generous donation from Redrow Homes South Midlands, who are behind the King�s Meadow development in Ely. Picture: SUPPLIED Archant

A Cambridgeshire charity has received a generous donation to help make a difference to individuals and their families.

The Arthur Rank Hospice Charity were rewarded £1,000 by Redrow Homes South Midlands, who are behind the King’s Meadow housing development in Ely.

The funds will go towards the charity’s ‘hospice at home’ service, which enables patients to spend their last days in the comfort of their own home.

Emma Bray, corporate fundraiser at Arthur Rank Hospice, said: “The support of the community is essential in allowing us to continue to care for as many patients as possible in their own homes, where this is their wish.

“Donations like Redrow’s make a very real difference to individuals and their families when they need us most.”

Suzanne Irons, sales director for Redrow Homes South Midlands, added: “There is no doubt the pandemic has affected local people in many ways and that the ‘hospice at home’ services are needed now more than ever.

“We are proud to play our part in supporting local people through these challenging times.”