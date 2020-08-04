Cambridgeshire charity raises a remarkable £30,000 following lockdown feat

A Cambridgeshire charity which attracted families, couples and friends from across the Fens for this year’s ‘Non-Dorset Walk’ has raised a remarkable £30,000.

From running half-marathons to walking in Dubai, people have played their part for the Malcolm Whales Foundation in the alternative event, after the annual 40-mile walk along the Dorset coast was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Since the charity was formed by Damien Whales in memory of his late father Malcolm, who died following a battle with bowel cancer in 2008, £255,000 has been raised and over 1,200 people have taken part.

This year, 450 people took on the challenge, which Damien said was “the most we have ever had”.

After announcing the fundraising target, charities receiving a portion of the final amount thanked those for taking part.

Others also offered their support. One user said he was “proud to be part of this amazing charity” while another summed up her emotions with “wow!!!!”.

To donate and for more information, go to https://bit.ly/2Dc0QXS.