Charity raffle funds an Ely Food bank donation

PUBLISHED: 07:59 10 April 2019

Donations to Ely Foodbank. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Archant

A donation of food has been given to the Ely Food Bank following a charity raffle.

Mark and Teresa Harrison, of Ely wine events, held the raffle at their December meeting and used the funds to buy the food donations.

Mayor Councillor Mike Rouse said: “Delighted to join Mark and Teresa Harrison at Ely Food Bank this morning as they handed over £155 worth of food.

“Ely Food Bank is in need of donations at this time, so many thanks to Mark and Teresa for their support and all the volunteers who work there.”

An Ely Foodbank spokesman said: “We don’t think anyone in our community should have to face going hungry. That’s why we provide three days’ nutritionally balanced emergency food and support to local people who are referred to us in crisis.

“We are part of a nationwide network supported by The Trussell Trust, working to combat poverty and hunger across the UK.”

Ely Foodbank was launched in 2012 by the local churches working in partnership with a diverse range of organisations across the city.

It grew rapidly, adding distribution centres in March, Chatteris, Soham, Cottenham and Haddenham.

