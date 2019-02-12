Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

More than £12,000 raised for mental health charity by Ely City Golf Club

PUBLISHED: 17:08 18 February 2019

Thousands of pounds raised for charity by Ely City Golf Club. Picture: ELY CITY GOLF CLUB

Thousands of pounds raised for charity by Ely City Golf Club. Picture: ELY CITY GOLF CLUB

Archant

Kind-hearted golfers in Ely handed over more than £12,000 to a mental health charity.

Ely City Golf Club captains Greg Davidson and Marion Hough presented the cheque to CPSL Mind representative Zoe Doherty.

Zoe was completely overwhelmed, stating that this was one of the largest donations they have ever received.

The two captains are to be succeeded by Stanley Nixon and Anne Mitchell, who have chosen to raise funds for both EACH and the Prader-Willi Syndrome Association.

CPSL promote positive wellbeing across our communities and we campaign against the stigma & discrimination faced by so many people experiencing mental health challenges.

Ely City Golf Club is renowned for its welcoming approach to golfers of all abilities and there are competitive and friendly golfing opportunities.

Two bars, a restaurant area and raised patio area with extensive views across the course are relaxed, friendly environments - ideal for socialising with golfing friends, family and business colleagues.

Most Read

East Cambs Council to throw the proverbial baby out with the bath water as emerging local plan is ditched amid accusations of acting ‘undemocratically’

The Kennett Four. On Saturday four representative members of the Kennett Action Group met Editor John Elworthy to discuss their fears for the village as they battle to counter the ambitions of East Cambs Council who want Kennett to absorb 500 homes. The action group says the vast majority of villagers are vehemently opposed to the plans. Picture; JOHN ELWORTHY

Three officers at East Cambs Council - including chief executive - enjoy a pay boost because of combined authority extra duties

Pay Day bonus: Chief executive John Hill of East Cambridgeshire District Council and his director of operations Jo Brooks (right) and commercial director Emma Grima are all enjoying extra pay thanks to the requirements of the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority. Picture; ARCHANT

LETTER: Here’s what I think of 15 year old Shamima Begum who left her London home to join Syrian Jihadis but now wants to return to UK.

Ms Begum was 15 and living in Bethnal Green, London, when she left the UK in 2015. Picture; PA

Police release CCTV images of wanted suspect four months after three Ely homes broken into and mobile phone and jewellery stolen

This is the man wanted for questioning by police in Ely. The CCTV image was released this week although the burglaries took place at three homes in the city last October. Picture; EAST CAMBS POLICE

Unedited, the full statement from East Cambridgeshire District Council on the rejection by Planning Inspector of its emerging Local Plan proposals

Conservative controlled East Cambs has put this motion to its council meeting on February 21 which: Withdraws the Submitted Local Plan from its independent examination, and in doing so the status of that emerging plan is reduced to zero for the purpose of making decision on planning matters.Notes the consequences of withdrawing the emerging Plan from its examination, including on ‘five year land supply’ matters

Most Read

Baby found with laughing gas canister in her mouth at holiday park

David and Louise Buckles and their children. They went to Vauxhall holiday park in Great Yarmouth but their 11-month-old daughter found a laughing gas canister and put it in her mouth.

Norwich woman banned from cafe for a year

A woman has been banned from Cafe 33 in Heartsease after being given a community protection warning. Picture: Archant

Air ambulance called as person dies after cardiac arrest

The air ambulance landing at Happisburgh. Picture: Paul Hovell

The gruesome find in a north Suffolk field 30 years ago today which sparked an unsolved murder

Kevin Block returns to where Jeanette Kempton's body was found 30 years ago in Wangford, Suffolk. Photo: James Carr.

Ram-raiders smash through not-for-profit building causing thousands of pounds worth of damage

Ram-raiders targeted The Grow Organisation and Mow and Grow in Bowthorpe, Norwich, causing thousands of pounds worth of damage. Picture: Alexandra Cosgrove

Latest from the Ely Standard

Scrapping East Cambs local housing plan creates uncertainty, exacerbates crisis and drives up prices, says Housebuilders’ Federation

The Home Builders Federation attacked East Cambs Council ahead of a meeting on Thursday that could see two years work on a new local plan abandoned

Police release CCTV images of wanted suspect four months after three Ely homes broken into and mobile phone and jewellery stolen

This is the man wanted for questioning by police in Ely. The CCTV image was released this week although the burglaries took place at three homes in the city last October. Picture; EAST CAMBS POLICE

Three officers at East Cambs Council - including chief executive - enjoy a pay boost because of combined authority extra duties

Pay Day bonus: Chief executive John Hill of East Cambridgeshire District Council and his director of operations Jo Brooks (right) and commercial director Emma Grima are all enjoying extra pay thanks to the requirements of the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority. Picture; ARCHANT

LETTER: Here’s why we looked at moving to Ely but when we found what was missing we decided against it

Plenty here for visitors as launch of the new Ely guide demonstrated. But how much for those that live here? That's what our correspondent is questioning.

Paedophile on the sex offenders register has girlfriend’s grand children stay over at his house

Paedophile Michael Compton of King's Lynn is given a suspended prison sentence for breaching his prison release conditions.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists