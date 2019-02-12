More than £12,000 raised for mental health charity by Ely City Golf Club

Kind-hearted golfers in Ely handed over more than £12,000 to a mental health charity.

Ely City Golf Club captains Greg Davidson and Marion Hough presented the cheque to CPSL Mind representative Zoe Doherty.

Zoe was completely overwhelmed, stating that this was one of the largest donations they have ever received.

The two captains are to be succeeded by Stanley Nixon and Anne Mitchell, who have chosen to raise funds for both EACH and the Prader-Willi Syndrome Association.

CPSL promote positive wellbeing across our communities and we campaign against the stigma & discrimination faced by so many people experiencing mental health challenges.

