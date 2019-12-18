Flower club raffle and plant sales raise £230 for Fen House in Ely

Ely Flower Club raised £230 for brain injury centre Fen House after holding a charity raffle and selling plants.

More than 116 members and visitors raised £180 from the raffle and £50 was raised through sales of plants, vases and flower sundries.

They were donated by John Bent.

A cheque for £230 was presented to Roxanne Rolland and Lisa Thompson at Fen House, in Lynn Road, by Margaret Dooling, chairman and Patricia Simmonds, programme secretary.

The total raised for 2019 is £380.

The club said they were "so pleased to have raised this amount for a very worthy local cause".

Fen House look after up to 25 people who have suffered often horrific brain injuries from car accidents, falls or medical conditions.

They rely on donations from the public for activities and resources to continue to carry out the work they do.

They were this year's Ely Hero Awards chosen charity.