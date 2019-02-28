Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Rocking fundraising success for charity by Ely band

28 February, 2019 - 17:14
Rocking Ukuleles of Ely present cheque to Dogs For Good charity. Picture: ROCKING UKULELES.

Rocking Ukuleles of Ely present cheque to Dogs For Good charity. Picture: ROCKING UKULELES.

Archant

A group of talented musicians in Ely handed over £2,500 to help sponsor a puppy for a year.

The Rocking Ukuleles presented a cheque to a representative of Dogs For Good and her assistance dog Nelson.

The charity creates partnerships between people living with disability and specially trained assistance dogs.

The ukulele enthusiasts raised the money throughout the year, by performing charity gigs and holding fundraising events.

The amount will be enough to sponsor a puppy for one year.

The presentation took place on Monday February 18.

The group of ukulele enthusiasts play for charity events and concerts around Ely and Cambridgeshire.

Their ‘Bring Me Sunshine’ outdoor concert raised more than £1,000 for charity in 2017.

They are always ready to make people smile and sway with their well-loved rocking songs and the club now has over 100 members.

Most Read

Turners of Soham lorry hits Queen Adelaide Way bridge in Ely

A Turners of Soham lorry hit the Queen Adelaide Way road bridge in Ely at lunchtime today (Thursday February 28). Picture: SUBMITTED.

Woman cut from vehicle after crash between car and van in Sutton

A woman had to be cut out of her vehicle after a crash at Ely Road in Sutton yesterday morning (Tuesday February 26). Picture: GOOGLE STREETVIEW.

Two years of work on new local plan for development in East Cambridgeshire is scrapped

Two years of work on a new local plan for East Cambridgeshire. Full council meeting on February 21. Picture: CLARE BUTLER.

Ely beauticians to be first in Cambridgeshire to offer medical tattooing to help breast cancer patients

Medical tattooing in Ely to help breast cancer patients. Eternal Beauty Company is working alongside Pure Ely. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH/ LAURA MARSHALL.

Woman attacked in Wisbech,passers-by film it but don’t help and police give her the run around as they refuse to take statement until she takes a stand

Wisbech attack: Evidence of the black eye sustained by Wisbech attack victim on Friday, The photo was taken an hour or so after the incident that left her bruised and battered. Picture; JOHN ELWORTHY

Most Read

Turners of Soham lorry hits Queen Adelaide Way bridge in Ely

A Turners of Soham lorry hit the Queen Adelaide Way road bridge in Ely at lunchtime today (Thursday February 28). Picture: SUBMITTED.

Woman cut from vehicle after crash between car and van in Sutton

A woman had to be cut out of her vehicle after a crash at Ely Road in Sutton yesterday morning (Tuesday February 26). Picture: GOOGLE STREETVIEW.

Two years of work on new local plan for development in East Cambridgeshire is scrapped

Two years of work on a new local plan for East Cambridgeshire. Full council meeting on February 21. Picture: CLARE BUTLER.

Ely beauticians to be first in Cambridgeshire to offer medical tattooing to help breast cancer patients

Medical tattooing in Ely to help breast cancer patients. Eternal Beauty Company is working alongside Pure Ely. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH/ LAURA MARSHALL.

Woman attacked in Wisbech,passers-by film it but don’t help and police give her the run around as they refuse to take statement until she takes a stand

Wisbech attack: Evidence of the black eye sustained by Wisbech attack victim on Friday, The photo was taken an hour or so after the incident that left her bruised and battered. Picture; JOHN ELWORTHY

Latest from the Ely Standard

‘Is it wrong that this mayor should aspire to have similar numbers of staff?’ asks James Palmer as combined authority increase his personal team

Emotions ran high over staffing levels in the mayor's office during a meeting of the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority on Wednesday February 27. Picture; ROBERT ALEXANDER

Turners of Soham lorry hits Queen Adelaide Way bridge in Ely

A Turners of Soham lorry hit the Queen Adelaide Way road bridge in Ely at lunchtime today (Thursday February 28). Picture: SUBMITTED.

Luxury four-star hotel to be built outside Cambridge North Station set to bring jobs to the region in 2020

The luxury four-star hotel destined for Cambridge North Station to be built by autumn 2020. Picture: ACCORINVEST

Burgers, fries and team spirit at Ely McDonald’s as councillors get behind the scenes tour

Burgers, fries and team spirit at Ely McDonald’s as councillors get behind the scenes tour. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.

Three development sites in Cambridgeshire on the open market with Cheffins for nearly six million pounds

Three prime development sites up for grabs in Cambridgeshire. Meldreth, Sutton and Fordham are pictured. Picture: CHEFFINS.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists