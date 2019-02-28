Rocking fundraising success for charity by Ely band

Rocking Ukuleles of Ely present cheque to Dogs For Good charity. Picture: ROCKING UKULELES. Archant

A group of talented musicians in Ely handed over £2,500 to help sponsor a puppy for a year.

The Rocking Ukuleles presented a cheque to a representative of Dogs For Good and her assistance dog Nelson.

The charity creates partnerships between people living with disability and specially trained assistance dogs.

The ukulele enthusiasts raised the money throughout the year, by performing charity gigs and holding fundraising events.

The amount will be enough to sponsor a puppy for one year.

The presentation took place on Monday February 18.

The group of ukulele enthusiasts play for charity events and concerts around Ely and Cambridgeshire.

Their ‘Bring Me Sunshine’ outdoor concert raised more than £1,000 for charity in 2017.

They are always ready to make people smile and sway with their well-loved rocking songs and the club now has over 100 members.