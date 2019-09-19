Charities, groups and good causes in Cambridgeshire could get more than £1,000 funding under new scheme

A new funding scheme could see local charities, groups and good causes in Cambridgeshire get £1,250 for their community projects.

The East of England Co-op Funeral Services launched the Community Giving scheme with the opportunity for local campaigns to be shortlisted for £1,250, £750 or £500.

Emma Grimmer, from the Co-op funeral services, said: "Every three months, the scheme provides those who have used our funeral services, at Ely, Sawston and Histon Road, Cambridge, to vote for one of three good causes to receive a share of £2,500 in memory of their loved one.

"Forming a part of our ongoing support for families following the funeral, the scheme also enables us to extend our support to those who provide valuable services for our local communities."

Local charities and community groups can apply unitl October 31 at www.eastofengland.coop/funerals/community-giving-scheme

To apply you, or your group, must be an East of England Co-op member. You can apply online at www.eastofengland.coop/joinus

The East of England Co-op Funeral Services has branches on Histon Road in Cambridge, the High Street in Sawston and Prickwillow Road in Ely.