Quilters from Ely raise £1,400 for two charities during year of fundraising

PUBLISHED: 10:20 09 March 2020 | UPDATED: 10:20 09 March 2020

Mirella Fray (EQ), Fiona Hefferan (CHS), Josh (CHS), Jean Sale (EQ), Audrey Knott (EQ), Pamela Bedingfield (EQ), Janet Scott (EQ), Sylvia Pearson (EQ), Lindsey Peters (EQ), Vikki Bullock (Branching Out), Vala Carter (EQ), Jill MacRae (EQ). Picture: Supplied

A group of fine-fingered Ely quilters raised more than £1,400 for their chosen charities following a year of fundraising efforts.

Janet Scott (EQ Treasurer, Josh (CHS), Fiona Hefferan (CHS), Vikki Bullock (Branching Out) and Jill MacRae (EQ). Picture: SuppliedJanet Scott (EQ Treasurer, Josh (CHS), Fiona Hefferan (CHS), Vikki Bullock (Branching Out) and Jill MacRae (EQ). Picture: Supplied

The Elysian Quilters handed over cheques for £700 to CH Group, a charitable housing association group and Branching Out, a charity supporting adults with learning difficulties.

Each year, the group collectively decides their charities and most of the cash raised this year comes from a patchwork and craft show at the Ely Beet Club last September.

A spokesman for Branching Out said: "The money raised by Elysian Quilters will go towards funding wood working, cookery, card making, crafts, gardening and life skills activities."

A spokesman for CH Group said: "We have recently created a room that can be used for hobbies and playing musical instruments and the money raised by the quilters will help enhance these facilities."

