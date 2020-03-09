Quilters from Ely raise £1,400 for two charities during year of fundraising
PUBLISHED: 10:20 09 March 2020 | UPDATED: 10:20 09 March 2020
Archant
A group of fine-fingered Ely quilters raised more than £1,400 for their chosen charities following a year of fundraising efforts.
The Elysian Quilters handed over cheques for £700 to CH Group, a charitable housing association group and Branching Out, a charity supporting adults with learning difficulties.
Each year, the group collectively decides their charities and most of the cash raised this year comes from a patchwork and craft show at the Ely Beet Club last September.
A spokesman for Branching Out said: "The money raised by Elysian Quilters will go towards funding wood working, cookery, card making, crafts, gardening and life skills activities."
A spokesman for CH Group said: "We have recently created a room that can be used for hobbies and playing musical instruments and the money raised by the quilters will help enhance these facilities."