Witchford charity football dinner with the stars raises £3,000

A sell-out evening with two former professional football players raised £3,000 for charity in Witchford. Picture: WITCHFORD COLTS Archant

A sell-out evening with two former professional football players raised £3,000 for charity in Witchford.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The fourth sportsman's dinner and charity football match was organised by Witchford Colts FC in aid of Make-A-Wish UK.

Ex Arsenal and England player Ray Parlour was joined by ex Aston Villa and Liverpool striker Dean Saunders to tell their stories from behind the scenes.

The evening included a three-course meal, auction and raffle, which raised £3,000 for Make-A-Wish UK.

Event organiser and local businessman Nigel Smith said: "The work carried out by the Make-A-Wish Foundation is fantastic as they create life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses.

You may also want to watch:

"We felt this charity was very relevant so all the children within the club can see how these wishes come true for children less fortunate."

Nigel has gone on to secure a place in the London Marathon in 2020 and also the London Landmarks Half Marathon, both in support of Make-A-Wish.

Since the start of the first sportsman's dinner just under £13,000 has been raised.

The event took place at Witchford Village Hall, Cambs and was organised in aid of grassroots football clubs Witchford Colts and Ely City.

Shaun Campbell, from Make-A-Wish UK, said: "A special thank you to everyone involved for your support, the money raised will change more lives for the better."