Video

'We had shouts for an encore' - Prospects Trust hope to top the charts with uplifting song about life at Cambridgeshire farm

The 18-acre Prospects Trust at Snakehall Farm, based in Reach, will hold the family fun day this Saturday (September 14) . Picture: PROSPECTS FARM Archant

An uplifting song about life at a farm near Ely - that supports people with disabilities - has been recorded in a bid to hit the Christmas number one spot.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Snakehall Song, written by support worker and singer Adam Vaughan, tells of digging, sowing and mowing at The Prospects Trust site in Reach.

It was recorded for a special performance for the 30th anniversary of the farm last month.

But due to the response from visitors, a video has been recorded showing staff and those with additional needs enjoying farm life.

Bosses say that it has given them such a confidence boost that they are hoping to grab the attention of Simon Cowell, Ant and Dec or even a place at the top of the Christmas charts.

Maz Baker, development officer, said their aim was for the song to go viral.

"The impact the song had on the audience, resulted in shouts for an encore and left our co-workers and staff elated," she explained.

"With each daily farm rehearsal everyone's confidence grew, and many individuals, who were nervous about performing in front of a large crowd, pulled it off on the big day and overcame their stage fright.

"It has a fun and inclusive way to showcase the many different people who are part of an exemplary Cambridgeshire care farm and social enterprise that has been 'growing differently' since 1989.

"Do you think we could be Christmas number one or get the gold buzzer from Ant & Dec?"

The Snakehall Song project was funded by the DOSOCO Foundation, a local charitable group that supports music therapy, music access and music education.

The process was captured by the Snakehall Farm team on an iPad funded by The Devil's Dyke Morris Men.

Adam Vaughan, who wrote the song, said: "It was a humbling experience helping co-workers overcome their fears around singing and performing."

Anyone who likes the song is also encouraged to donate to the farms £30K for 30 Years appeal at localgiving.org/charity/prospectstrustatsnakehallfarm/project/SnakehallSong

They also run social venture Prospects Trust Unwrapped in Ely city centre, which opened earlier this year.

You may also want to watch: