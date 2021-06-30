Signed picture of Princess Diana to be auctioned for Cambs charity
- Credit: Tom's Trust
A signed picture of Princess Diana, discovered after over a year stuck in storage, will go under the hammer in aid of a Cambridgeshire children’s charity.
The photograph is being auctioned by Cambridge brain tumour charity Tom’s Trust during what would have been the week of the Princess of Wales’ 60th birthday.
Similar items are being auctioned online, and just this week Princess Diana’s Ford Escort sold for £52,640 at auction in Colchester.
Debs Whiteley, who lost her son Tom at the age of nine to a brain tumour, found the signed picture and donated it to the charity.
She said: “The money will make a huge difference to supporting children and their families facing the tough reality of a brain tumour.”
You may also want to watch:
All funds from the auction will go towards providing psychological support for children with brain tumours and their families.
You can bid on the item by going to: www.ebay.co.uk/itm/255035465209
Most Read
- 1 Dad, 65, admits stabbing daughter’s ex-partner in Fenland murder
- 2 CCTV released of diners who ran up £200 bill, and refused to pay
- 3 Police hunt for woman who assaulted shopworker in Co-op attack
- 4 Residents resist housing estate that like Topsy keeps on growing
- 5 Car trapped under lorry in early morning A10 crash
- 6 Meet smiliest server Steve who 'cares about the whole community'
- 7 Huge cup of positivi-tea aims to inspire and uplift
- 8 'Motivational' Maltings manager Lola crowned colleague of the year
- 9 Hero couple loaned toys and hosted toddlers' online sessions in lockdown
- 10 Steel framed house builder ordered off flagship estate