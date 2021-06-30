News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Signed picture of Princess Diana to be auctioned for Cambs charity

Katie Woodcock

Published: 5:24 PM June 30, 2021    Updated: 5:25 PM June 30, 2021
The signed photograph of the late Princess Diana will go under the hammer in aid of Tom’s Trust.

The signed photograph of the late Princess Diana will go under the hammer in aid of Tom’s Trust, a Cambridge-based children’s brain tumour charity. - Credit: Tom's Trust

A signed picture of Princess Diana, discovered after over a year stuck in storage, will go under the hammer in aid of a Cambridgeshire children’s charity.   

The photograph is being auctioned by Cambridge brain tumour charity Tom’s Trust during what would have been the week of the Princess of Wales’ 60th birthday.   

Similar items are being auctioned online, and just this week Princess Diana’s Ford Escort sold for £52,640 at auction in Colchester.    

Debs Whiteley, who lost her son Tom at the age of nine to a brain tumour, found the signed picture and donated it to the charity.  

She said: “The money will make a huge difference to supporting children and their families facing the tough reality of a brain tumour.”   

All funds from the auction will go towards providing psychological support for children with brain tumours and their families.    

You can bid on the item by going to: www.ebay.co.uk/itm/255035465209 

