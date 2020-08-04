Advanced search

More than £3,000 raised in memory of local musician Bertie Buck ahead of 800km charity cycle ride

PUBLISHED: 11:22 04 August 2020 | UPDATED: 12:20 04 August 2020

The late Bertie Buck’'s (right) family and friends practising ahead of their 800km charity cycle ride in memory of the Ely musician who died in 2019. Picture: Christopher Buck

Christopher Buck

Family and friends of the late Bertie Buck of Ely, whose body was pulled from the river following a tragic accident last year, are gearing up for an 800km cycle ride in the local musician’s memory.

The 29-year-old was thought to have fallen from a boat moored near the Cutter Inn in April 2019, his body was not recovered until the next day.

On August 12, this year, a group of friends will set off on a charity cycle ride from Ely to Bournemouth, where Bertie studied, then through Bristol before returning back to Ely.

Spearheaded by Bertie’s brother Christopher, the gruelling challenge, spread over eight days, will raise money for mental health charity Rethink – a cause Bertie did lots of work for.

The family grew up in the east Cambridgeshire city; the brothers’ parents have lived in their Prickwillow Road home for 20 years.

Christopher said: “We had planned a trip in Europe but due to the Covid-19 outbreak we have had to scale back the plan.

“The participants grew up in and around Cambridge and some of them have ridden in Europe on a similar ride when Bertie raised money for Rethink.

“It was a cause that was close to Bertie’s heart. We are very mixed ability, some of us have never ridden 100km plus in a day but we are now training hard.

“We will arrive in Bournemouth, where Berie went to uni, on the Friday evening and then continue on towards Bristol when we will arrive Sunday evening.

“At this point, about half of us have to return to work leaving a few of the guys to return to Cambridge mid-week.”

A JustGiving page set up to collect funds has already seen £3,374 in donations pour in from friends, family and anonymous individuals in aid of the mental health charity.

Christopher added: “We’re a group of friends trying to remember our great brother, friend and son, Bertie, who tragically left us last year.

“We’re doing this ride because Bertie had cycled across Italy, raising money for Rethink previously, and we want to take on a challenge that he would relate to and raise to money for a cause close to his heart.

“Bert always made a difference to those who met him, trying to help in his own gentle way.

“What we want is that, because of him, people with their own personal mental health issues get the help and support they need.

“It is through donating to Rethink that we can make this happen, and you can help too.

“You don’t need to donate much, it all adds up and goes a long way to helping those in need. Every time you donate, you help us help Bert help the people who need it most.

“A big thanks from all of us.”

To donate, visit: www.justgiving.com/remember/797199/Bertie-Buck

