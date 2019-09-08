Advanced search

Charity cricket match raises more than £500 to support mental health

08 September, 2019 - 14:00
A charity cricket match raised more than £500 for people struggling with mental health. Picture: ANGUS PATE

A charity cricket match raised more than £500 for people struggling with mental health. Picture: ANGUS PATE

A charity cricket match raised more than £500 for people struggling with mental health.

Witcham Cricket Club took on Wimblington in a T20 charity match in memory of a friend's father who took his own life in April.

Local cricketers decide to unite to help support others who may be in a similar situation.

Wimblington won by one wicket, but it was taken in good spirit, followed by tea at The White Horse.

Angus Pate, who has played for both teams, helped organise the match in aid of charity MIND.

He said: "As a club, we want to do something to help others with mental health issues and their families because we never know if it will affect yourself or a family member.

"The game is raising money for MIND as they do so much to help sufferers and their families, and anything we can raise will help with their work."

The event took place at Witcham Green at 2pm on Sunday, August 18,

