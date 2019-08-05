Advanced search

More than 90 classic cars displayed across Ely's sun-kissed Palace Green for mental health and wellbeing NHS charity fundraiser

05 August, 2019 - 16:21
Polished! More than 90 classic motors were on display at Palace Green in Ely at the weekend for a charity fundraiser in aid of the NHS. Picture: Mike Rouse

Mike Rouse

Classic car enthusiasts polished and buffed their vintage rides in Ely at the weekend for a charity fundraiser in aid of the NHS.

Organised by The Cambridge and District Classic Car Club, more than 90 owners parked their pride and joy on Palace Green, in front of Ely Cathedral, to raise charity cash.

The annual show took place in the city's tourism hotspot on Saturday August 3 from 10am until late afternoon and was even visited by Mayor of Ely Mike Rouse.

Each year, organisers donate all of the money raised to their chosen charity. This year it was the turn of Cambridgeshire-based Head To Toe who received the funds.

Head To Toe helps the NHS improve the health and wellbeing of patients and the staff who care for them in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough.

A spokesman for the charity, who attended the event, said: "It was a really good show and it was very well attended.

"Some owners had been polishing their cars for months ahead of the show, I tried to climb into a few of them but being 6ft 5 I couldn't fit."

The total amount raised is still to be announced. Counting is currently taking place.

For more information on the club, visit: www.cdccc.uk

