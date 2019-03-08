Charity charter train which ran from Norwich to Ely raises £22,000 for East Anglia's Children's Hospices

Charity charter train which ran from Norwich to Ely raises £22,000 for East Anglia's Children's Hospices: EACH Express 3 - the Greater Anglia team pictured at London Liverpool Street. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA. Archant

A charter train which ran from Norwich to Ely as part of its journey raised £22,000 for East Anglia's Children's Hospices (EACH).

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

As well as presenting the charity with a cheque, Greater Anglia will hand over one of the EACH Express 3 train headboards which was used on the rail enthusiasts' charity charter train.

You may also want to watch:

The money was raised thanks to 250 tickets being sold as well as bids for a cab ride, a raffle on the day and money raised from the on-board catering on the train.

The trip used two Class 37 diesel locomotives to run from Norwich to Ely, King's Lynn, on via Cambridge to London Liverpool Street, then back up the Great Eastern Main Line to Norwich.

The Class 37 locomotives have been used on some weekday passenger services between Norwich and Great Yarmouth/Lowestoft since June 2015, but this summer they are due to be replaced by Greater Anglia's new bi-mode trains.