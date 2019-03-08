Charity ceilidh for hospitals that saved the life of Ely woman

A fundraising evening of traditional dancing and storytelling took place at Ely College to raise money for two hospitals.

Ely woman Sheila Neill survived two failing heart valves and bowel cancer.

Sheila Neill organised the charity ceilidh after undergoing treatment at Papworth and Addenbrooke's over the last 18 months.

She had an open heart operation and treatment for bowel cancer.

Sheila said: "It was a way of celebrating life and expressing my thanks for all the help I have received."

The ceilidh was led by local group Catch The Pigeon with caller Trevor Smith directing the dances.

Additional entertainment came from local folk singer Andy Wall and newcomer Oscar Wolfe, who entertained the audience with a few songs.

Brian Watson also led a raffle, with prizes donated by many local companies.

The event took place on November 9 from 7-11pm.

Mayor of Ely Mike Rouse was also in attendance and joined in with Sheila and her friends for a dance or two.