Firefighters battle soapy suds at charity car wash in Ely

19 March, 2019 - 17:02
Soapy suds helped firefighters in Ely raise money for charity while they gave up their Saturday to wash cars. Picture: MARK COONEY.

Soapy suds helped firefighters in Ely raise money for charity while they gave up their Saturday to wash cars.

Crews from Ely put their hoses into action on the station forecourt as Mayor of Ely Mike Rouse also dived in to help out.

The twice yearly event usually raising around £600 to £800 for the Fire Fighters Charity, which supports firefighters with physical and psychological needs whilst serving their communities and in retirement.

Even a technical issue with the water urn didn’t stop the crew from working hard and Ely McDonald’s were on hand to supply lots of hot drinks and meals.

Ely on-call firefighter Paul Hudson said: “Cars, bikes, mobility scooters or any other form of transport was washed by the firefighters and their families.

“They could also have a look around the station, meet the crews and have a look at the fire engines whilst they waited.

“It’s a very popular event and is a great experience for families with children as well as those who just want to support their local emergency services.”

