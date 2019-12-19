Full house at charity bingo night in aid of firefighters charity
19 December, 2019 - 16:03
It was a full house for a charity bingo night that was organised by dedicated Littleport firefighters.
Littleport Fire Station's annual Christmas charity fundraiser last night. Picture: CAMBS FIRE
Around 200 people attended the bingo and raffle in aid of The Fire Fighters Charity.
Overall they raised a whopping £1,600.
The crew had been busy collecting prizes since November, which were all generously donated by local businesses and residents.
Bottles of wine, champagne and beer were among prizes including boxes of biscuits and chocolates.
There were also gift boxes of soaps and shower gels.
A post on the Cambs Fire and Rescue Facebook page said: "Thank you to everyone who supported Littleport Fire Station's annual Christmas charity fundraiser last night.
"Well done everyone!"
The Fire Fighters Charity said: "What a fantastic achievement! Well done everyone and thanks so much for your support."