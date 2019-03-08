Advanced search

More than £18,000 raised on annual bike ride in memory of Phil Beeton

PUBLISHED: 10:37 27 August 2019 | UPDATED: 12:01 27 August 2019

Dozens of bikers put on their leathers in scorching heat to raise more than £18,000 for a charity ride in memory of Phil Beeton. Picture: IAN CARTER

Dozens of bikers put on their leathers in scorching heat to raise more than £18,000 on a charity ride in memory of Phil Beeton.

Mr Beeton, from Ely, sadly lost his life in a crash on the A10 in Southery in October 2015.

Around 100 cyclists and 94 bikers took part in the ride on August Bank Holiday Sunday (August 25) in aid of the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

Due to the swift action of the EAAA, they were instrumental in saving the life of Phil's nephew Jack by airlifting him to Addenbrokes Hospital following the tragic crash.

A staggering £18,134 was raised over the course of last weekend, taking the team above their target of £16,000.

It means that more than £50,000 has been raised for the EAAA over the past three years.

Organiser of the ride, David Fletcher, said: "It was a very hot weekend but it didn't stop it from being enjoyable.

"Over the past few years it has just grown in popularity and we are very pleased of the amount we have raised for the air ambulance.

"The helicopter landed for us too, which was a great sight to see.

"If Phil was here he would be so proud of us, often we think how he would be blown away by it all and probably say something like 'why are you doing this for me'.

"But of course he would have loved to be part of it too."

This year's event saw bicycles and motorcycles take part, including a mini ride for children.

Bicycles took part in a local 21 mile return route to Downham Market to the Wimbotsham Chequers.

Motorcycles rode a 109 mile return route to Blakeney.

The first ride in 2016 saw a pilgrimage of motorcycles undertake a return ride to Blakeney, which is where Phil and his partner Jane used to ride for leisure days out.

In October last year, five representatives from the Phil's Ride team attended the EAAA hanger at Norwich airport for a tour and presented a helicopter balloon model to the crew.

There is also an annual charity wrap party at The Old White Bell in Southery.

Visit www.philsride.org for more information.

