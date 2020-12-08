Gallery

One might wish to bid for this amazing collection of One’s Christmas cards to Sandringham worker

A collection of Christmas cards from the Queen and Prince Charles are to be auctioned at Rowley's. Ely, for charity. Picture; ROWLEY'S . Archant

A collection of Christmas cards from the Royal family is being auctioned in Ely for charity

The cards were sent by the Queen and Prince Charles to an employee on the Sandringham estate.

The cards, which are all signed could fetch several hundreds of pounds each will go under the hammer at Rowley’s auction house in Ely on December 12.

All the money raised will be donated to the Norfolk Hospice in King’s Lynn.

There is a full run of cards from the Queen from 1998 until 2018 and they include touching as well as amusing photographs.

One from 2017 shows the Queen feeding a banana to an elephant and another from 2004 shows a pic of the couple meeting D-Day veterans.

The importance the Queen places on horses is shown from the 2012 Christmas card that includes a photo of Prince Philip presenting her with a trophy after her horse won The Queen’s Vase on the fourth day of Royal Ascot.

Others show more formal pictures of the couple and there are also some photos of the family together, including corgis.

Roddy Lloyd, managing director of the saleroom, said: “There is always an enormous amount of interest in items relating to The Royal Family and there are many collectors of Royal Christmas cards.

“Many of the collectors are in the US and their interest has increased since Prince Harry moved there.

“They have been consigned by a former worker at Sandringham who clearly knew the family well.

“There is a full run of Christmas cards from the Queen and Prince Philip from 1998 until the present.

“And there are also several cards from Prince Charles which show lovely pictures of him and his two sons.

“We anticipate a lot of interest in these and they are in excellent condition, as if they have just been pulled from the envelope.”

Lyndsay Carter, chief executive at The Norfolk Hospice, said: “We were absolutely delighted to receive this generous donation of Royal Christmas cards late last year, illustrating fascinating snapshots of Royal history.

“This auction is a fantastic opportunity for us to raise vital funds during these difficult times, as many of our traditional fundraising activities have been impacted this year and our charity shops had to temporarily close once again in November.”

