Here’s your chance to ride in a Class 37 from Norwich to Ely while raising money for charity

PUBLISHED: 12:57 21 March 2019

Here’s your chance to ride in a Class 37 from Norwich to Ely while raising money for charity. This screenshot is taken from a YouTube video titled 'Class 37 Cab Ride in 6940 at the Llangollen 1960's Gala, 24th July 2016'. Picture: YOU TUBE / PETER COOLE.

Greater Anglia is offering rail enthusiasts the chance to ride in a Class 37 before they are withdrawn from passenger service in East Anglia - all while raising money for a good cause.

The train operator is running the charity charter train – including from Norwich to Ely - on Saturday May 18 to raise funds for East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH).

It is also auctioning a cab ride from Norwich to Ely; anyone booking on the tour can bid for the rare opportunity to experience a driver’s eye view of a rail journey.

Whoever makes the highest individual bid, received on the site by the end of Sunday May 12, will win the cab ride, with the money raised going to EACH.

The trip will operate with 5 MkII carriages “top and tailed” by two class 37 diesel locomotives.

It will run from Norwich to Ely, then to King’s Lynn, then via Cambridge and the West Anglia route to London Liverpool Street, before returning to Norwich via the Great Eastern Main Line.

The price for the ‘one-off’ trip is £80, with all profits from the event donated to EACH.

It will be one of the last opportunities to enjoy the Class 37s in East Anglia before they are withdrawn from passenger service in the region as Greater Anglia phases in new trains from this summer.

The planned route and timings are:

Norwich depart 10.20

Ely arrive 11.25

Ely depart 11.35

King’s Lynn arrive 12.07

King’s Lynn depart 12.14

London Liverpool St arrive 14.39

London Liverpool St depart 16.27

Norwich arrive 18.19

Jonathan Denby, head of corporate affairs for Greater Anglia, said: “It’s an extremely worthwhile cause focused on the region we serve and supported by many of our employees.

“With the introduction of the new trains from the summer, the Class 37s are nearing the end of time operating Greater Anglia services.

“Taking in routes which have been synonymous with Class 37 locomotives in the past, we hope the trip will be very popular and generate an impressive contribution to EACH funds. It promises to be a great day out for all involved.”

To book visit www.public.greenrailtravel.co.uk, click on the special trains/events tab and choose the Greater Anglia Specials option.

For more information call 0345 600 7245 and choose option three, followed by option two.

