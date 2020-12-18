Published: 12:10 PM December 18, 2020 Updated: 12:14 PM December 18, 2020

Lighthouse Ely won funding from Hopkins Homes' charitable fund, and will use the funds for a dedicated co-ordinator that will oversee a program connecting volunteers with 100 elderly people to tackle isolation, medicine and food delivery. - Credit: Supplied

Two charities supporting older and vulnerable residents during the Covid-19 pandemic have been boosted thanks to a generous donation.

Lighthouse Ely and Sutton Parish Council, which launched the village’s time bank, have received funds from Hopkins Homes as part of its £500,000 charitable fund, distributed to charities and community groups over five years.

The fund has distributed £4,300 to Lighthouse Ely, while Sutton Parish Council won £2,500 to help those in self-isolation with shopping, post office trips and prescriptions.

Giles Cornell, senior pastor at Lighthouse Ely, said: “We are so grateful for this support, which helps members of our community who would otherwise feel forgotten about and isolated.”

Rosie Hughes, clerk of Sutton Parish Council, added: “The donation is a fantastic, well-needed contribution and helps us deliver vital support to older people who feel vulnerable.”