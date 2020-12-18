News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Ely Standard > News

Charities receive winter boost thanks to generous donation

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 12:10 PM December 18, 2020    Updated: 12:14 PM December 18, 2020
Lighthouse Ely earn winter funding from Hopkins Home

Lighthouse Ely won funding from Hopkins Homes' charitable fund, and will use the funds for a dedicated co-ordinator that will oversee a program connecting volunteers with 100 elderly people to tackle isolation, medicine and food delivery. - Credit: Supplied

Two charities supporting older and vulnerable residents during the Covid-19 pandemic have been boosted thanks to a generous donation. 

Lighthouse Ely and Sutton Parish Council, which launched the village’s time bank, have received funds from Hopkins Homes as part of its £500,000 charitable fund, distributed to charities and community groups over five years. 

The fund has distributed £4,300 to Lighthouse Ely, while Sutton Parish Council won £2,500 to help those in self-isolation with shopping, post office trips and prescriptions. 

Giles Cornell, senior pastor at Lighthouse Ely, said: “We are so grateful for this support, which helps members of our community who would otherwise feel forgotten about and isolated.” 

Rosie Hughes, clerk of Sutton Parish Council, added: “The donation is a fantastic, well-needed contribution and helps us deliver vital support to older people who feel vulnerable.” 

You may also want to watch:

Cambridgeshire

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Husband and wife are first to get Covid-19 vaccine at GP practice

Ben Jolley

person

Memorial run to take place 34 years on after fatal car accident

Lyn Gibb-De Swarte

person

Video

Electric fault likely cause of blaze in which two children died and...

Sam Russell

person

Bare knuckle boxer Tyler Goodjohn beats career-threatening injury with...

Daniel Mason

person
Comments powered by Disqus