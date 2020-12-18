Charities receive winter boost thanks to generous donation
- Credit: Supplied
Two charities supporting older and vulnerable residents during the Covid-19 pandemic have been boosted thanks to a generous donation.
Lighthouse Ely and Sutton Parish Council, which launched the village’s time bank, have received funds from Hopkins Homes as part of its £500,000 charitable fund, distributed to charities and community groups over five years.
The fund has distributed £4,300 to Lighthouse Ely, while Sutton Parish Council won £2,500 to help those in self-isolation with shopping, post office trips and prescriptions.
Giles Cornell, senior pastor at Lighthouse Ely, said: “We are so grateful for this support, which helps members of our community who would otherwise feel forgotten about and isolated.”
Rosie Hughes, clerk of Sutton Parish Council, added: “The donation is a fantastic, well-needed contribution and helps us deliver vital support to older people who feel vulnerable.”