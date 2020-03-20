Advanced search

Ely City Golf Club award thousands for charity fundraising efforts

PUBLISHED: 15:28 20 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:29 20 March 2020

From left: Stanley Nixon, 2019 men’s captain of Ely City Golf Club, Bronty Graver, East Anglia Children’s Hospices, Anne Good, Prader-Willi Syndrome Association UK and Anne Mitchell, 2019 lady’s captain of Ely City Golf Club. Picture: ELY CITY GOLF CLUB

From left: Stanley Nixon, 2019 men’s captain of Ely City Golf Club, Bronty Graver, East Anglia Children’s Hospices, Anne Good, Prader-Willi Syndrome Association UK and Anne Mitchell, 2019 lady’s captain of Ely City Golf Club. Picture: ELY CITY GOLF CLUB

Archant

Ely City Golf Club has awarded two charities thousands of pounds after their fundraising efforts.

Ely City Golf Club has awarded two charities thousands of pounds after their fundraising efforts.

East Anglia Children’s Hospices and the Prader-Willi Syndrome Association UK, which supports people living with the complex genetic disorder, received £9,000 each from outgoing club captains Stanley Nixon and Anne Mitchell.

Mr Nixon said: “Through the support and generosity of Ely City Golf Club members, their friends and sponsors, Anne and I are delighted that our respective chosen charities Prader-Willi Syndrome Association UK and EACH are both the recipients of £9,000.

“They are two very deserving charities and hopefully the funds that we have raised will help a little bit towards the great work they’ll be doing in 2020.”

You may also want to watch:

During their year in office, Mr Nixon and Ms Mitchell devised and successfully developed a series of fundraising initiatives based around activities at the club.

Most Read

Warnings of rogue ‘community helpers’ targeting households

Scammers have been knocking on doors, claiming to provide coronavirus testing kits.

‘Exceptional, challenging and unprecedented’ says our mayor as residents of Ely and East Cambridgeshire show remarkable community resilience

'In this time of crisis, we need ways to support each other'. The message friom Ely Cathedral where a Facebook Group to connect people who want to help and people who need support.Picture; ELY CATHEDRAL

Suzie Goes From A Size 32 to a Trim Size 12

Suzie Fletcher

Coronavirus pandemic: More than 20 schools close or partially close in Cambridgeshire and decided on ‘case-by-case’ basis

11 Cambridgeshire schools have closed or partially closed because of measures put in place over coronavirus. Photo: PA

Coronavirus in Cambridgeshire remains at seven cases

Coronavirus isolation pods set up at Doddington Hospital near March, Cambs.

Most Read

Warnings of rogue ‘community helpers’ targeting households

Scammers have been knocking on doors, claiming to provide coronavirus testing kits.

‘Exceptional, challenging and unprecedented’ says our mayor as residents of Ely and East Cambridgeshire show remarkable community resilience

'In this time of crisis, we need ways to support each other'. The message friom Ely Cathedral where a Facebook Group to connect people who want to help and people who need support.Picture; ELY CATHEDRAL

Suzie Goes From A Size 32 to a Trim Size 12

Suzie Fletcher

Coronavirus pandemic: More than 20 schools close or partially close in Cambridgeshire and decided on ‘case-by-case’ basis

11 Cambridgeshire schools have closed or partially closed because of measures put in place over coronavirus. Photo: PA

Coronavirus in Cambridgeshire remains at seven cases

Coronavirus isolation pods set up at Doddington Hospital near March, Cambs.

Latest from the Ely Standard

Coronavirus: Two deaths confirmed at Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King’s Lynn

Two deaths reported from coronavirus at King's Lynn hospital

Residents urged to sign up as volunteers to help those affected by coronavirus pandemic in Cambridgeshire

Residents in Cambridgeshire are being urged to sign up as volunteers to help those affected by the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Supplied

Shop remains open to ‘protect our charity from permanent closure’ amid coronavirus pandemic

Viva Charity Shop in Soham is remaining open despite the coronavirus outbreak to avoid permanent closure. Picture: Google Maps

Motorcyclists gear up across the Fens to help their community during coronavirus pandemic

Amanda Hellmann (second from right) with partner Dean (second from left) and daughter Sam (far right). Picture: ARCHANT

Poignant moment at Ely Cathedral as the girls’ choir perform Mendelssohn’s setting of Psalm 121 not knowing when they can return

Ely Cathedral Girls' Choir. Picture; ELY CATHEDRAL
Drive 24