From left: Stanley Nixon, 2019 men’s captain of Ely City Golf Club, Bronty Graver, East Anglia Children’s Hospices, Anne Good, Prader-Willi Syndrome Association UK and Anne Mitchell, 2019 lady’s captain of Ely City Golf Club. Picture: ELY CITY GOLF CLUB Archant

Ely City Golf Club has awarded two charities thousands of pounds after their fundraising efforts.

East Anglia Children’s Hospices and the Prader-Willi Syndrome Association UK, which supports people living with the complex genetic disorder, received £9,000 each from outgoing club captains Stanley Nixon and Anne Mitchell.

Mr Nixon said: “Through the support and generosity of Ely City Golf Club members, their friends and sponsors, Anne and I are delighted that our respective chosen charities Prader-Willi Syndrome Association UK and EACH are both the recipients of £9,000.

“They are two very deserving charities and hopefully the funds that we have raised will help a little bit towards the great work they’ll be doing in 2020.”

During their year in office, Mr Nixon and Ms Mitchell devised and successfully developed a series of fundraising initiatives based around activities at the club.