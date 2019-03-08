King's Ely raise £34,000 for charities - one of the highest totals to date

King's Ely raise £34,000 for charities - one of the highest totals to date.

A feast of fundraising initiatives has resulted in students, staff, families and friends of King's Ely topping up a total of £34,000 for the school's charities of the year.

Over the last 12 months, the King's Ely community has raised money for the school's two chosen charities for 2018/19 - Cancer Research UK and the Wildlife Trust charity.

Ten thousand pounds of the total was raised from a charity ball organised by a group of King's Ely parents which took place at the cathedral in June.

The rest of the funds - one of the highest totals to date - were raised through non-uniform days, cake sales, sponsored challenges

Heidi Connell, senior local fundraising manager for Cancer Research UK, attended the school's Michaelmas Mid Term Service at the cathedral on October 18 to receive a cheque for £17,685.

Mrs Connell said: "The King's Ely community has fundraised tirelessly over the last 12 months and this amazing contribution will enable Cancer Research UK to carry out more research in the labs, which in turn means better education around prevention and better treatments for those who are sadly diagnosed with cancer.