Ely College students organise their second ‘Charities Day’ and smash last year’s fundraising

PUBLISHED: 15:56 02 January 2019 | UPDATED: 15:56 02 January 2019

Ely College students organise their second 'Charities Day' and smash last year's fundraising. Picture: ELY COLLEGE

Ely College students organise their second ‘Charities Day’ and smash last year’s fundraising. Picture: ELY COLLEGE

More than £3000 was raised for charity by students at Ely College who came together to plan for a bigger and better future.

Ely College students organise their second 'Charities Day' and smash last year's fundraising. Picture: ELY COLLEGE

The ‘Charities Day’ - which is in its second year - gives students the opportunity to work towards their PLEDGES or broaden their experiences.

This action packed fundraising event is one of the Cambridge Meridian Academies Trust’s well-established PLEDGES and Futures Days.

In the lead up to the big day, form groups and houses joined forces to vote for their charities for the year.

Students came up with fundraising ideas, planned and prepared their stalls and the culmination of their hard work came together on the last day of term as ‘Charities Day 2018’ took place.

Ely College students organise their second 'Charities Day' and smash last year's fundraising. Picture: ELY COLLEGE

The school site was divided into event areas with tuck shops, a sports zone, neon dodgeball disco and even a return of the ‘stage door haunted house’.

Students shared their thoughts and empathised with young people their age who face difficult challenges or life-threatening conditions.

Some houses adopted new organisations while Scott and Franklin kept supporting groups they have built a relationship with over the last year.

This year, Ely College will be supporting the following four charities:

Ely College students organise their second 'Charities Day' and smash last year's fundraising. Picture: ELY COLLEGE

• Arthur Rank Hospice - Scott House

• Spectrum Cambridge- Etheldreda House

• C9 Cancer Ward at Addenbrooke’s Hospital- Franklin House

• EACH, East Anglia Children’s Hospices- Turing House

Ely College students organise their second 'Charities Day' and smash last year's fundraising. Picture: ELY COLLEGE

• with Bishop Laney Sixth Form also choosing to support EACH

The event was supported by teachers, who encouraged students to plan for a bigger and better event than their inaugural year.

Principal of Ely College, Richard Spencer, who thanked his staff and all who supported the event, said: “PLEDGES and Futures Days are so important because they play a vital part in helping our students to develop empathy as well as more tangible skills such as the teamwork and responsibility that comes with event planning.

“We are delighted with how the students have embraced their house charities this year and we look forward to running fundraisers for them throughout the year.”

Ely College students organise their second 'Charities Day' and smash last year's fundraising. Picture: ELY COLLEGE

PLEDGES were introduced at Ely College last year and are vital in ensuring students leave college as well rounded individuals, to support their academic and career paths.

Ely College students organise their second 'Charities Day' and smash last year's fundraising. Picture: ELY COLLEGE

