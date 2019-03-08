Good causes can get funding from car parking event that raised more than £30,000 last year

Local good causes can apply for funds from a charity car parking event which raised more than £30,000 last year.

The Rotary Club of Cambridge South is looking for charitable groups to take a share of funds from this year's charity car parking event, which will take place in December.

The group, along with help from Cambridge University, man car parks in the centre of Cambridge for the public to help ease the parking shortage during

the Christmas shopping rush.

Last year more than £30,000 was raised with funds usually distributed in amounts of £250 to £3,000.

The application process is currently open, but time is running out with the deadline of September 30.

Project co-ordinator, David Ellis, said: "We are really keen to hear from organisations we have supported in the past, and those we have yet to support."

He added: "We support a wide range of organisations, who all do such incredible work in our community."

The application form can be found on the club's website at www.rotary-ribi.org/clubs/page.php?PgID=536600&ClubID=500

The completed form, with enclosures, should be returned to: David.ellis@gibbsdenley.co.uk or roger.webster53@icloud.com

