Police to take action against driver who crashed into Ely bridge

PUBLISHED: 16:08 19 October 2020 | UPDATED: 16:08 19 October 2020

Latest casualty of the bridge at Ely station is to be prosecuted. Picture; EAST CAMBS POLICE

A van driver who tried to take his removal truck through the bridge near Ely station could face a driving ban.

East Cambridgeshire Police revealed that the driver faces prosecution.

A spokesperson said the driver was being reported for driving without due care and attention.

He collided with the railway bridge earlier today.

The penalty for driving without due care and attention starts as low as three points on his license and up to nine.

However, magistrates also keep the possibility to disqualify the driver.

The matter is likely to be referred to Cambridgeshire magistrates’ court.

Police also said the driver was not injured in the collision although damage to the truck was extensive.

