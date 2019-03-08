Government pledge millions for new homes in Cambridge

Cambridge north fringe development site map. Picture: CAMBRIDGE CITY COUNCIL Archant

A huge new city district has taken a step forward after the Government announced a major investment for new homes in Cambridge.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Today (March 13), Chancellor Philip Hammond announced the intention to spend cash to help deliver new homes in Cambridge.

As part of the Chancellor’s Spring Statement, it was revealed £717 million has been set aside from the Housing Infrastructure Fund to unlock up to 37,000 new homes on sites in West London, Cheshire, Didcot, and Cambridge.

Cambridge had asked for £193million from the Housing Infrastructure Fund to help facilitate the move of the water works to make space for a new city district on the northern fringe. The Cambridge Northern Fringe East (CNFE) project would see land near Cambridge North station covered with homes, business and community spaces.

Early estimates say the new quarter could provide more than 5,000 residential units, and create about 7,000 new jobs, with significant retail and amenity, and community space, and around 20 acres of open space.

Landowners say the new neighbourhood has the potential to be a “live, work, learn and play community”. The success of the project hinges on moving the Anglian Water water treatment plant that currently occupies the site.

Councillor Lewis Herbert, leader of Cambridge City Council, said: “Great news that Government has confirmed funding to help create a new community in North East Cambridge. Major supply of affordable as well as market housing over a decade. Real work begins now – based on great partnership working underway.”

Councillor Herbert said the council is still waiting for confirmation of the exact sum being provided, and what proportion of the requested amount that adds up to. If the funds have been secured in full, the relocation of the water plant and the building of houses could be underway by 2024.

A planning consultation on the proposed new district is underway, with Cambridge City Council calling for people’s views on the Area Action Plan and planning priorities for the area. The consultation runs until March 25.