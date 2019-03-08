Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Government pledge millions for new homes in Cambridge

PUBLISHED: 15:40 13 March 2019 | UPDATED: 16:00 13 March 2019

Josh Thomas local democracy reporter

Cambridge north fringe development site map. Picture: CAMBRIDGE CITY COUNCIL

Cambridge north fringe development site map. Picture: CAMBRIDGE CITY COUNCIL

Archant

A huge new city district has taken a step forward after the Government announced a major investment for new homes in Cambridge.

Today (March 13), Chancellor Philip Hammond announced the intention to spend cash to help deliver new homes in Cambridge.

As part of the Chancellor’s Spring Statement, it was revealed £717 million has been set aside from the Housing Infrastructure Fund to unlock up to 37,000 new homes on sites in West London, Cheshire, Didcot, and Cambridge.

Cambridge had asked for £193million from the Housing Infrastructure Fund to help facilitate the move of the water works to make space for a new city district on the northern fringe. The Cambridge Northern Fringe East (CNFE) project would see land near Cambridge North station covered with homes, business and community spaces.

Early estimates say the new quarter could provide more than 5,000 residential units, and create about 7,000 new jobs, with significant retail and amenity, and community space, and around 20 acres of open space.

Landowners say the new neighbourhood has the potential to be a “live, work, learn and play community”. The success of the project hinges on moving the Anglian Water water treatment plant that currently occupies the site.

Councillor Lewis Herbert, leader of Cambridge City Council, said: “Great news that Government has confirmed funding to help create a new community in North East Cambridge. Major supply of affordable as well as market housing over a decade. Real work begins now – based on great partnership working underway.”

Councillor Herbert said the council is still waiting for confirmation of the exact sum being provided, and what proportion of the requested amount that adds up to. If the funds have been secured in full, the relocation of the water plant and the building of houses could be underway by 2024.

A planning consultation on the proposed new district is underway, with Cambridge City Council calling for people’s views on the Area Action Plan and planning priorities for the area. The consultation runs until March 25.

Most Read

Seven city homes get the green light despite lone protest by Ely councillor making his first objection to a planning application

The site off Lisle Lane, Ely, where seven homes can now be built after getting the green light from East Cambs planners. One councillor objected. Picture; EAST CAMBS

The action group telling East Cambs Council you’re wrong, wrong, wrong to say we want 500 homes. We don’t and we can prove it

An artist's impression of what Kennett could look like as a garden village. Picture: ARCHITECT.

Ladies Day at Ely rugby club proves a stunning success with a sumptuous afternoon tea - and of course some excellent rugby - on the menu

Ladies Day at Ely Tigers included a sumptuous afternoon tea and a VIP area in which to watch both home teams in action. Picture: ELY TIGERS

Dragon fire is helping make potholes a thing of the past in Cambridgeshire

Cambridgeshire County Council's dragon patcher in action at Wyton. Picture: ARCHANT

One punch killer jailed for manslaughter after night of cider drinking led to disagreement and one of the men dead

An evening of driinking between Dennis Hurworth, 31 (right) and Christopher Frost, 31, ended with a single blow to the head by Hunworth that killed his companion. Hunworth has now been jailed. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Most Read

Seven city homes get the green light despite lone protest by Ely councillor making his first objection to a planning application

The site off Lisle Lane, Ely, where seven homes can now be built after getting the green light from East Cambs planners. One councillor objected. Picture; EAST CAMBS

The action group telling East Cambs Council you’re wrong, wrong, wrong to say we want 500 homes. We don’t and we can prove it

An artist's impression of what Kennett could look like as a garden village. Picture: ARCHITECT.

Ladies Day at Ely rugby club proves a stunning success with a sumptuous afternoon tea - and of course some excellent rugby - on the menu

Ladies Day at Ely Tigers included a sumptuous afternoon tea and a VIP area in which to watch both home teams in action. Picture: ELY TIGERS

Dragon fire is helping make potholes a thing of the past in Cambridgeshire

Cambridgeshire County Council's dragon patcher in action at Wyton. Picture: ARCHANT

One punch killer jailed for manslaughter after night of cider drinking led to disagreement and one of the men dead

An evening of driinking between Dennis Hurworth, 31 (right) and Christopher Frost, 31, ended with a single blow to the head by Hunworth that killed his companion. Hunworth has now been jailed. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Latest from the Ely Standard

Government pledge millions for new homes in Cambridge

Cambridge north fringe development site map. Picture: CAMBRIDGE CITY COUNCIL

One punch killer jailed for manslaughter after night of cider drinking led to disagreement and one of the men dead

An evening of driinking between Dennis Hurworth, 31 (right) and Christopher Frost, 31, ended with a single blow to the head by Hunworth that killed his companion. Hunworth has now been jailed. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Students leave behind personal belongings during a volunteer trip to deprived Kenyan school

Ely College students took part in a life changing and humbling tour to Kenyan partner schools. Many were moved to leave behind their shoes, clothing and personal belongings. Picture: ELY COLLEGE

Ely’s most famous cat, Garfield, set for book signing and meet and greet at Ely Library

Garfield, known as Mr Sainsbury's, will be at Ely Library this Saturday for a book signing - following the release of What's That Doing There, which is full of his fictional adventures. Picture: GARFIELD

The action group telling East Cambs Council you’re wrong, wrong, wrong to say we want 500 homes. We don’t and we can prove it

An artist's impression of what Kennett could look like as a garden village. Picture: ARCHITECT.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists