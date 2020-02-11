Advanced search

Julie Spence hands Cambridgeshire girl guides 'The Lord Lieutenant's Challenge'

11 February, 2020 - 16:52
Girl guides across Cambridgeshire have been given �The Lord Lieutenant�s Challenge� by Julie Spence (right). Picture: Supplied

Girl guides across Cambridgeshire have been tasked with a challenge from the county's Lord Lieutenant, Julie Spence.

Aptly named, The Lord-Lieutenant's Challenge gives the girls, aged from five to 18-years-old, opportunities to learn about the community in which they live.

Girlguiding Cambridgeshire have teamed up with Julie Spence to re-launch the challenge and held an event in Ely on Saturday, February 8.

Together, Girlguiding members and the Lord-Lieutenant have developed the challenge which is designed to encourage girls to learn about the local democracy in their area.

Julie Spence, a former Queen's Guide herself, said: "Girls and young women from Girlguiding have always been at the forefront of serving the Queen, helping people and taking action in their community since the movement began over 100 years ago.

"It is great to see how that has continued to evolve and to be able to inspire the next generation to be forces of good in their communities and the wider world around them while remembering that the small actions they take can make a big difference."

Claire Course, county commissioner for Girlguiding Cambridgeshire East, said: "We know girls care about their community and want to make a difference.

"This challenge will give girls the confidence and skills to speak out."

Girls will be encouraged to explore their local community and to learn from the people who live and serve others there.

They might choose to chat to an older member of the community about how their area has changed over the years or invite a member of the emergency services to tell them about their work.

A spokesman for Girlguiding Cambridgeshire East said: "A priority for both Girlguiding and the Lord-Lieutenant is serving the community and one clause asks that the girls make an active difference to their community.

"They could do that by raising money for a local charity or working to improve the appearance of part of their area by doing a litter pick and planting flowers.

"Community action doesn't just mean local to the girls though, so they'll be looking at how they can tackle global issues too.

"Girls might help raise awareness of period poverty or make a recycled art installation to encourage recycling."

Girls who complete the whole challenge will be presented with a badge that "reflects the shared values of both Girlguiding and the Lord-Lieutenant: respect, equality, community action, exploration, and fun".

