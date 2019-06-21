Advanced search

Support group chairperson steps down after 10 years of hardwork and friendship

21 June, 2019 - 13:27
Support group chairperson steps down after 10 years of hardwork and friendship. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Archant

A long standing volunteer has been thanked for his friendship and support with the Ely branch of a national health charity.

Brian Hayes stepped down as chairperson and lead volunteer for the Parkinson's UK Support group at Bell Holt last week.

The dedicated campaigner has been at the forefront of the group for the past 10 years with his wife Pam, who also retired in February after several years on the committee.

Caroline Nicklinson will now take the lead role while Brian and Pam endeavour to keep in touch.

Mayor of Ely Mike Rouse was present along with Lisa Lowe, the volunteer co-ordinator for Cambs, Norfolk and Suffolk.

Brian was presented with a certificate and cake as a thank you for his hardwork and dedication.

The group offer companionship and support for those with Parkinson's and their carers.

There are around 365 Parkinson's UK groups throughout the country run by volunteers, usually with experience of Parkinson's.

- The group meet on the third Tuesday of the month at Bell Holt Sanctuary Housing, Lisle Lane, Ely from 2.30 to 4.30pm. For more information contact Caroline cnicklinson@gmail.com on 07718-191482

