Fond farewell to chair of Pos+Ability Linda Neate after seven years

Dedication from Pos+Ability chair Linda Neate praised as she steps down after seven years. Picture: MIKE ROUSE. Archant

The founder and chairwoman of a Cambridgeshire charity that supports people living with long-term neurological conditions has stepped down after seven years.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Dedication from Pos+Ability chair Linda Neate praised as she steps down after seven years. Picture: MIKE ROUSE. Dedication from Pos+Ability chair Linda Neate praised as she steps down after seven years. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.

Linda Neate first set up Pos+Ability in 2012 to offer chair-based exercise and one-to-one support to people living with conditions such as Parkinson's, Multiple Sclerosis and Muscular Dystrophy.

Members of the charity gathered last week to thank Linda for her work and to wish her a happy retirement.

She will remain as an ambassador for Pos+Ability.

You may also want to watch:

Mayor of Ely Mike Rouse, who was in attendance at the farewell event, said: "Thank you Linda Neate, standing down as chair of Pos+Ability after setting it up seven and half years ago and leading a terrific team to take the charity to a very strong position.

"So pleased you will remain as an ambassador for Pos+Ability and here to the future.

"Thank you on behalf of the city and the district."

The charity was originally set up in Ely but has now expanded to five groups in four centres in Histon, Ely, Littleport and Soham.