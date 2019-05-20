Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Fond farewell to chair of Pos+Ability Linda Neate after seven years

20 May, 2019 - 11:38
Dedication from Pos+Ability chair Linda Neate praised as she steps down after seven years. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.

Dedication from Pos+Ability chair Linda Neate praised as she steps down after seven years. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.

Archant

The founder and chairwoman of a Cambridgeshire charity that supports people living with long-term neurological conditions has stepped down after seven years.

Dedication from Pos+Ability chair Linda Neate praised as she steps down after seven years. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.Dedication from Pos+Ability chair Linda Neate praised as she steps down after seven years. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.

Linda Neate first set up Pos+Ability in 2012 to offer chair-based exercise and one-to-one support to people living with conditions such as Parkinson's, Multiple Sclerosis and Muscular Dystrophy.

Members of the charity gathered last week to thank Linda for her work and to wish her a happy retirement.

She will remain as an ambassador for Pos+Ability.

You may also want to watch:

Mayor of Ely Mike Rouse, who was in attendance at the farewell event, said: "Thank you Linda Neate, standing down as chair of Pos+Ability after setting it up seven and half years ago and leading a terrific team to take the charity to a very strong position.

"So pleased you will remain as an ambassador for Pos+Ability and here to the future.

"Thank you on behalf of the city and the district."

The charity was originally set up in Ely but has now expanded to five groups in four centres in Histon, Ely, Littleport and Soham.

Most Read

Major fire on guided busway in Cambridgeshire involving car and a bus - passengers evacuated and one person reported injured

Guided busway fire: Fire swept through a bus and a car on the guided busway in Cambridgeshire today. All emergency services raced to the scene. Picture; CRYSTAL COOPER

Simply awe inspiring and stunning :Science festival ready for take off at Ely Cathedral

Luke Jerram's 'Museum of the Moon' installation at Ely Cathedral in Cambridgeshire. The 7 metre diameter replica of the moon is the star attraction at the cathedral's science festival, 'The Sky's The Limit', which celebrates the 50th anniversary of the first moon landing.

Hundreds write in support of the volunteer about to get down on her hands and knees to clean up the entrance of Wisbech church hall

One of three photos taken by A Wisbech resident of the human excrement and other mess left in the entrance to St Peter's Church Hall, Wisbech. We have decided not to publish the other two photos, identifying the volunteer church worker, on her hands and knees removing the mess. Picturel; A WHEENDON

New town proposals for Waterbeach have a Riviera look about them as planners approve 6,500 homes, shops, schools and hotel on 700 acre site

Councillors who agreed the creation of a new town at Waterbeach were shown artists' impressions of how developers plan to create a waterside feel to the 700 acres allocated. Picture; SUBMITTED

On the right track! Dozens attend annual Ely and District Model Railway Club exhibition

Visitors look on in awe at Ely and District Model Railway Club's annual exhibition. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.

Most Read

Major fire on guided busway in Cambridgeshire involving car and a bus - passengers evacuated and one person reported injured

Guided busway fire: Fire swept through a bus and a car on the guided busway in Cambridgeshire today. All emergency services raced to the scene. Picture; CRYSTAL COOPER

Simply awe inspiring and stunning :Science festival ready for take off at Ely Cathedral

Luke Jerram's 'Museum of the Moon' installation at Ely Cathedral in Cambridgeshire. The 7 metre diameter replica of the moon is the star attraction at the cathedral's science festival, 'The Sky's The Limit', which celebrates the 50th anniversary of the first moon landing.

Hundreds write in support of the volunteer about to get down on her hands and knees to clean up the entrance of Wisbech church hall

One of three photos taken by A Wisbech resident of the human excrement and other mess left in the entrance to St Peter's Church Hall, Wisbech. We have decided not to publish the other two photos, identifying the volunteer church worker, on her hands and knees removing the mess. Picturel; A WHEENDON

New town proposals for Waterbeach have a Riviera look about them as planners approve 6,500 homes, shops, schools and hotel on 700 acre site

Councillors who agreed the creation of a new town at Waterbeach were shown artists' impressions of how developers plan to create a waterside feel to the 700 acres allocated. Picture; SUBMITTED

On the right track! Dozens attend annual Ely and District Model Railway Club exhibition

Visitors look on in awe at Ely and District Model Railway Club's annual exhibition. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.

Latest from the Ely Standard

Major fire on guided busway in Cambridgeshire involving car and a bus - passengers evacuated and one person reported injured

Guided busway fire: Fire swept through a bus and a car on the guided busway in Cambridgeshire today. All emergency services raced to the scene. Picture; CRYSTAL COOPER

New town proposals for Waterbeach have a Riviera look about them as planners approve 6,500 homes, shops, schools and hotel on 700 acre site

Councillors who agreed the creation of a new town at Waterbeach were shown artists' impressions of how developers plan to create a waterside feel to the 700 acres allocated. Picture; SUBMITTED

On the right track! Dozens attend annual Ely and District Model Railway Club exhibition

Visitors look on in awe at Ely and District Model Railway Club's annual exhibition. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.

Town could use ‘asset of community value’ law to try and win back Empress swimming pool, Chatteris, even it is finds a buyer at London auction tomorrow

Empress swimming pool Chatteris has, to the surprise of trustees, been put on the market. Picture; AGENTS

Skills on show for annual Ely Tennis Club open day

Skills on show for annual Ely Tennis Club open day. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists