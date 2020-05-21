Advanced search

Trust says five Cambridgeshire primary schools - including two in Ely - will only reopen when they feel it’s safe to do so

PUBLISHED: 18:02 21 May 2020 | UPDATED: 18:02 21 May 2020

Mark Woods, CEO of CMAT, said:

Mark Woods, CEO of CMAT, said: "As a Trust, we are continuing to closely follow the guidance being provided by the Government in relation to the reopening of schools.

Five primary schools – including two in Ely – run by the Cambridge Meridian Academies Trust (CMAT) will only reopen when bosses think it is safe to do so.

Chief executive Mark Woods said tonight: “We are working hard to be prepared to welcome more students back to our schools after June 1, in line with the Government’s plan. However, we are not in a position to determine any specific timelines at this point.”

The five primary schools run by the trust in Cambridgeshire are:

Downham Feoffees Primary Academy, Little Downham, near Ely

Lantern Primary School, Ely

West Town Primary Academy, Peterborough

Bar Hill Primary School, Bar Hill, near Cambridge

Sawtry Junior Academy, Sawtry, near Peterborough

Mr Woods said: “We are continuing to closely follow the guidance being provided by the Government in relation to the reopening of schools.”

“The safety of our pupils, their families and our staff members remain our number one priority during this process. All these groups will be fully consulted and informed throughout, alongside the trust’s other key stakeholders.”

Mr Woods said the trust was looking at “risk mitigation and control measures” and they would manage the process to monitor and adapt it as required.

“It is our intention to welcome children back into school from other specified year groups as and when it becomes safe to do so,” he said.

“While we are undertaking this work behind the scenes, our schools remain open to provide childcare for the children of key workers and our most vulnerable students.”

He the trust’s schools were continuing to provide online and remote learning for pupils and families to work on from home.

Mr Woods added: “The reopening of all of our schools is fully reliant on satisfying the Government’s five key tests for easing restrictions and on any further announcements made by the Government.”

‘I’m deeply concerned by this project’ says senior county councillor as extra funding for A10/A142 roundabout agreed

A10/A142 junction at Ely where imrpovements are to be made. Picture; CPCA

Man dies following serious crash on A10 at Waterbeach between HGV and bin lorry

A man in his 50s has died following a two-lorry collision on the A10 at Waterbeach. Picture: Terry Harris

Firefighters bring in sniffer dogs to conclude Soham bungalows blaze was arson

Firefighters concluded a blaze in a row of bungalows at Soham on Saturday was deliberate. They came to the conclusion after bringing in dogs from Hertfordshire fire and rescue. Picture; CAMBS FIRE

Holiday parks look ahead to possible summer reopening

Center Parcs, which has a site at Elveden in Suffolk, is preparing to potentially reopen in July with social distancing measures in place. Picture: Jessica Marshall-Pearce

Two dogs being trained to smell coronavirus in humans are rescues from Wood Green, The Animals Charity

Jasper (L) and Norman (R) originally from Wood Green are taking part in a UK trial to find out if specialist sniffer dogs can detect coronavirus in humans. Image: Medical Detection Dogs

