Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Help Centre 33 Ely to bag a share of £10,000 funding

PUBLISHED: 15:44 05 March 2019

The team at Centre 33 Ely and East Cambridgeshire.

The team at Centre 33 Ely and East Cambridgeshire.

Archant

Centre 33 Ely is one of six charities that could receive a share of £10,000.

Hopkins Homes is holding an online vote to decide which charities will receive money from the Hopkins Charitable Fund.

The charity with the most votes will receive a £7,000 donation, second place gets £2,000 and third receives £1,000.

Centre 33 - which runs a drop-in twice a week and works with local schools and groups to support young people – is shortlisted alongside Blue Smile, Red Balloon, Home-Start Royston and South Cambs and Wintercomfort.

Swaffham Bulbeck-based charity Red2Green, which provides day opportunities for people with learning disabilities and living on the autistic spectrum, and supports people living with mental ill health, is also up for a share of the cash.

For more information and to find out how to vote visit https://www.hopkinshomescharity.co.uk/cambs

The vote runs until Friday March 15.

Most Read

‘Wise up, size up’: Lorry flips after it hits Stuntney Road bridge in Ely – less than a week since reopening

Lorry driver faces prosecution after coming to grief today at the Stutney Road rail bridge in Ely. Picture: NETWORK RAIL

Teenager from Littleport who robbed victims at knife point in ‘frightening attacks’ sentenced to four years in young offenders’ institute

Brandon Sharp, 19, of Cottier Drive, Littleport, robbed his victims at knife point. He has been sentenced to four years detention in a young offenders’ institute. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE POLICE.

East Cambs Council to face the challenge of finding a new leader - and Cambs Mayor James Palmer a new deputy - after Charles Roberts stands down

Mayor James Palmer said that the site would be “refurbished, revamped” as he welcomed plans for the derelict site. Here he is pictured with leader of East Cambs District Council Cllr Charles Roberts. Picture: JAMES PALMER OFFICE

Turners of Soham lorry hits Queen Adelaide Way bridge in Ely

A Turners of Soham lorry hit the Queen Adelaide Way road bridge in Ely at lunchtime today (Thursday February 28). Picture: SUBMITTED.

Imagine being on holiday and watching a live stream of burglars ransacking your Cambridgeshire home - well that’s what happened court told

Stuart Driver (toip left) and Matthew Turner (bottom right_ sentenced for their part in a burglary. The home owners saw the burglars robbing their Cambridgeshire home (bottom left) on CCTV whilst they were on holiday. The red Honda was used as a get away vehicle in a later burglary. Pictures: CAMBS POLICE

Most Read

‘Wise up, size up’: Lorry flips after it hits Stuntney Road bridge in Ely – less than a week since reopening

Lorry driver faces prosecution after coming to grief today at the Stutney Road rail bridge in Ely. Picture: NETWORK RAIL

Teenager from Littleport who robbed victims at knife point in ‘frightening attacks’ sentenced to four years in young offenders’ institute

Brandon Sharp, 19, of Cottier Drive, Littleport, robbed his victims at knife point. He has been sentenced to four years detention in a young offenders’ institute. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE POLICE.

East Cambs Council to face the challenge of finding a new leader - and Cambs Mayor James Palmer a new deputy - after Charles Roberts stands down

Mayor James Palmer said that the site would be “refurbished, revamped” as he welcomed plans for the derelict site. Here he is pictured with leader of East Cambs District Council Cllr Charles Roberts. Picture: JAMES PALMER OFFICE

Turners of Soham lorry hits Queen Adelaide Way bridge in Ely

A Turners of Soham lorry hit the Queen Adelaide Way road bridge in Ely at lunchtime today (Thursday February 28). Picture: SUBMITTED.

Imagine being on holiday and watching a live stream of burglars ransacking your Cambridgeshire home - well that’s what happened court told

Stuart Driver (toip left) and Matthew Turner (bottom right_ sentenced for their part in a burglary. The home owners saw the burglars robbing their Cambridgeshire home (bottom left) on CCTV whilst they were on holiday. The red Honda was used as a get away vehicle in a later burglary. Pictures: CAMBS POLICE

Latest from the Ely Standard

Ely Hero Awards 2019: Nominations for unsung heroes across the city are now open!

Ely Hero Awards 2019: Nominations for unsung heroes across the city are now open! Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Fertility doctor voices concerns over IVF treatment in Cambridgeshire as survey is launched ahead of review

Doctor voices concerns over 'postcode lottery' fertility treatment in Cambridgeshire. Picture: CLINIC.

Soham barn containing farm machinery goes up in flames on Eye Hill Drove

Firefighters tackled a barn blaze at Eye Hill Drove in Soham on Saturday (March 2). Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Imagine being on holiday and watching a live stream of burglars ransacking your Cambridgeshire home - well that’s what happened court told

Stuart Driver (toip left) and Matthew Turner (bottom right_ sentenced for their part in a burglary. The home owners saw the burglars robbing their Cambridgeshire home (bottom left) on CCTV whilst they were on holiday. The red Honda was used as a get away vehicle in a later burglary. Pictures: CAMBS POLICE

REVIEW: A Song at Twilight at Cambridge Arts Theatre - a drama of lost love

Simon Callow as Sir Hugo Latymer, Jane Asher as Carlotta Gray in A Song at Twilight
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists