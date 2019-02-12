Help Centre 33 Ely to bag a share of £10,000 funding

The team at Centre 33 Ely and East Cambridgeshire. Archant

Centre 33 Ely is one of six charities that could receive a share of £10,000.

Hopkins Homes is holding an online vote to decide which charities will receive money from the Hopkins Charitable Fund.

The charity with the most votes will receive a £7,000 donation, second place gets £2,000 and third receives £1,000.

Centre 33 - which runs a drop-in twice a week and works with local schools and groups to support young people – is shortlisted alongside Blue Smile, Red Balloon, Home-Start Royston and South Cambs and Wintercomfort.

Swaffham Bulbeck-based charity Red2Green, which provides day opportunities for people with learning disabilities and living on the autistic spectrum, and supports people living with mental ill health, is also up for a share of the cash.

For more information and to find out how to vote visit https://www.hopkinshomescharity.co.uk/cambs

The vote runs until Friday March 15.