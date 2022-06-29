News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News

Census figures reveal how many of us are living where

Logo Icon

Robert Alexander, LDR

Published: 1:37 PM June 29, 2022
Updated: 1:38 PM June 29, 2022
Start of the 2021 Census

Start of the 2021 Census - Credit: PA Media

Peterborough and Cambridge show some of the largest areas of population growth in the country. 

Since the last Census was taken in 2011, the population of Peterborough has grown by 17.5% to 215,700. 

At the same time, the population of Cambridge has grown by 17.6% to 145,700. 

Other figures in our area include:  

East Cambridgeshire with a 4.6% growth to 87,700 

Fenland with a growth of 7.6% to 102,500 

Huntingdon with a growth of 6.7% to 180,800 

Most Read

  1. 1 First visit not 'a flying success' but pub deserves second chance
  2. 2 Person hit by train between Manea and Peterborough
  3. 3 Sanctuary Housing criticised over empty homes in Ely
  1. 4 Lorna’s successful plea to remove £3 shower charge for disabled visitors to The Hive
  2. 5 'Cuckooing' drug dealer caught with cocaine to the value of £3,670
  3. 6 MP officially begins new era for major UK supplier
  4. 7 Man facing eviction fears 'absolute disaster' despite council help
  5. 8 Child shot in face by BB gun bought at summer festival
  6. 9 Fire crews called to car fire on railway line
  7. 10 Hunt is on for arsonists after 5am car fire

South Cambridgeshire with a growth of 8.9% to 162,000. 

Many large towns and cities have seen their populations fall, including Sunderland, Gateshead, Swansea and the London boroughs of Kensington and Chelsea, Camden, and Westminster. 

The place with the biggest increases was the east London borough of Tower Hamlets, where the population grew by 22.1%. 

The results of the 2021 Census show that the population of England and Wales has risen to 59,597,300 with the population of the United Kingdom as a whole now numbering 66,966,400. 

The rise is one of the biggest since the Census began in 1801, according to the Office for National Statistics. 


Census 2021
Cambridgeshire
Fenland News
Ely News

Don't Miss

This is an artist's impression of the proposed Orchards Green local centre in Ely.

Have your say on proposed commercial development in Ely

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
Tervor Pilgrim and Carmel Holland (pictured) must not enter any shop in Cambridgeshire when they are together

Cambridge Magistrates' Court

Duo barred from all shops in Cambridgeshire when in each other's company

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Fire crews were called to an accidental house fire in Ashley Gardens, Littleport on June 22.

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

Casualty treated for smoke inhalation following house fire

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
Thick smoke during a fire in Fulbourn, near Cambridge

Cambs Live News | Video

Smoke plume in village near Cambridge thought to be car fire

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon