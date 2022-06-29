Census figures reveal how many of us are living where
Robert Alexander, LDR
- Credit: PA Media
Peterborough and Cambridge show some of the largest areas of population growth in the country.
Since the last Census was taken in 2011, the population of Peterborough has grown by 17.5% to 215,700.
At the same time, the population of Cambridge has grown by 17.6% to 145,700.
Other figures in our area include:
East Cambridgeshire with a 4.6% growth to 87,700
Fenland with a growth of 7.6% to 102,500
Huntingdon with a growth of 6.7% to 180,800
Most Read
- 1 First visit not 'a flying success' but pub deserves second chance
- 2 Person hit by train between Manea and Peterborough
- 3 Sanctuary Housing criticised over empty homes in Ely
- 4 Lorna’s successful plea to remove £3 shower charge for disabled visitors to The Hive
- 5 'Cuckooing' drug dealer caught with cocaine to the value of £3,670
- 6 MP officially begins new era for major UK supplier
- 7 Man facing eviction fears 'absolute disaster' despite council help
- 8 Child shot in face by BB gun bought at summer festival
- 9 Fire crews called to car fire on railway line
- 10 Hunt is on for arsonists after 5am car fire
South Cambridgeshire with a growth of 8.9% to 162,000.
Many large towns and cities have seen their populations fall, including Sunderland, Gateshead, Swansea and the London boroughs of Kensington and Chelsea, Camden, and Westminster.
The place with the biggest increases was the east London borough of Tower Hamlets, where the population grew by 22.1%.
The results of the 2021 Census show that the population of England and Wales has risen to 59,597,300 with the population of the United Kingdom as a whole now numbering 66,966,400.
The rise is one of the biggest since the Census began in 1801, according to the Office for National Statistics.