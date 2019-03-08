Advanced search

Stunning rainbow photos from the Fens caught on camera by musical director Celia

PUBLISHED: 13:36 01 October 2019 | UPDATED: 13:36 01 October 2019

Rainbow over the Fens, a stunning photo widely shared on Facebook's Nature of the Fens. Picture; CELIA JOHNS

Rainbow over the Fens, a stunning photo widely shared on Facebook's Nature of the Fens. Picture; CELIA JOHNS

Celia Johns created the prefect backdrop to a piece her choir might be tempted to perform - a stunning photo of a rainbow spurting from the Fenland landscape.

Rainbow over the Fens, a stunning photo widely shared on Facebook's Nature of the Fens. Picture; CELIA JOHNSRainbow over the Fens, a stunning photo widely shared on Facebook's Nature of the Fens. Picture; CELIA JOHNS

Celia posted a series of photos of the rainbow and received widespread acclaim when she posted them to the growing in popularity Nature of the Fens.

Over 140 members of the Facebook group shared her photos with complimenting on her work.

"I only popped outside and used my iPhone camera, but they do come out well," she said.

Celia is well known in music circles in Cambridgeshire and has performed in large choral performances at St Paul's Cathedral, the Royal Albert Hall, and the Royal Festival Hall as a member of the St Paul's Cathedral Special Choir.

Rainbow over the Fens, a stunning photo widely shared on Facebook's Nature of the Fens. Picture; CELIA JOHNS Rainbow over the Fens, a stunning photo widely shared on Facebook's Nature of the Fens. Picture; CELIA JOHNS

But since 1981 her main occupation in music since 1981 has been with the Gildenburgh Choir, where she has sung both soprano and alto lines over the years and took on the role of musical director in September 2012.

As the song goes……….Somewhere over the rainbow, Way up high

And the dreams that you dream of…….

