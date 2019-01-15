Advanced search

Little Thetford to kick-off national project supporting England’s 10,000 village halls

15 January, 2019 - 15:47
The village hall in Little Thetford will launch the country-wide project supporting the 10,000 halls in England. Picture: SUPPLIED

The village hall in Little Thetford is set to kick-off the country-wide project celebrating England’s community buildings.

National charity, Action with Communities in Rural England (ACRE) is running a week-long campaign to celebrate the country’s 10,000 village halls.

Along with its 38 member organisations, the charity’s plan is to focus on how the halls provide a space for communities to come together.

From Tuesday, January 22 to Monday, January 28, every county will see a series of events bringing people together to celebrate community spaces.

Kirsten Bennett, chief executive of Cambridgeshire ACRE, said:

“It’s a massive honour to be hosting the national launch for Village Halls Week.

“In Cambridgeshire we’re particularly proud of our strong network of truly excellent village halls.

“We’re glad so many are joining us at Little Thetford for the traditional village hall celebration of tea and cake, to get the week off to a good start.”

The ACRE Network believes village halls play a huge role providing safe, accessible community spaces.

“Throughout Cambridgeshire there are wonderful examples of village halls providing services such as community shops, post office facilities and pop-up pubs,” a spokesman said.

